Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - December 7, 2017) - Peak Positioning Technologies Inc. (CSE: PKK) ("Peak" or the "Company") today announced that Jiu Dong Ltd. ("Jiu Dong"), its financial and strategic partner for the creation of a joint venture financial services subsidiary, has signed an agreement to acquire a fully-licensed financial shell from Ouya Huada Environmental Protection Group Ltd ("Huada").

Huada (http://www.eahd.cn) created the financial entity, named YaDong Ltd. ("YaDong"), through an 18-month process, following the guidelines prescribed by the Wuxi Municipal Financial Affairs Office. Huada's objective for the creation of YaDong was to establish a financing arm to its existing operations that would provide financial assistance to its clients all across China. YaDong never actually began its operations and became available when Huada decided to change course on providing financial aid to its clients.

With Peak's consent, Jiu Dong will acquire YaDong in the coming days and, subject to the closing of its recently announced CAD$10M secured debenture plus warrants private placement financing (the "Financing") and satisfactory due diligence, Peak will then acquire a 51% stake in YaDong for a total investment of CAD$10.2M immediately following the closing of the Financing. With the acquisition of YaDong, which is expected to be re-named Asia Synergy Financial Capital ("ASFC"), Peak and Jiu Dong expect to be able to launch ASFC's activities on the Company's Cubeler and Gold River platforms much faster than if ASFC had to have been created from scratch. Peak expects to close the Financing on or around December 15, 2017.

About the Cubeler Platform:

Cubeler is a commercial lending platform that matches any business looking for credit with a variety of lenders. Cubeler periodically reads financial data coming from the registered businesses' accounting software, analyses several data points and calculates a series of financial ratios to determine how well the business is performing. Those data points and ratios are then compared to Cubeler's registered lenders' lending criterial and the resulting matches are shown to the lenders and the businesses, much like the way a dating website would show its members their compatible matches.

About the Gold River Platform:

Gold River is a product procurement platform for raw materials that go into the making of plastic products and for certain metals such as copper and aluminum. In addition to allowing them to place orders for metals and raw materials, Gold River allows the platform's registered users to have a portion of a purchase order or an entire purchase order placed on the platform financed.

About Peak Positioning Technologies Inc.:

Peak Positioning Technologies Inc. is an IT portfolio management company whose mission is to assemble, finance and manage a portfolio of high-growth-potential companies and assets in some of the fastest growing tech sectors in China, including Fintech, e-commerce and cloud-computing. Peak provides its shareholders with exceptional growth potential by giving them access to the fastest growing sectors of the world's fastest growing economy. For more information: http://www.peakpositioning.com

Forward-Looking Statements / Information:

