

Foresight Solar & Infrastructure VCT plc



NAV Announcement



The Board of Foresight Solar & Infrastructure VCT plc is pleased to announce the following Net Asset Values as at 30 September 2017:



+-----------------+-----------------+ | | Pence per share | +-----------------+-----------------+ | Ordinary Shares | 102.3 | +-----------------+-----------------+ | C Shares | 89.5 | +-----------------+-----------------+ | D Shares | 95.9 | +-----------------+-----------------+



For further information please contact:



Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8100



