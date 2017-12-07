MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 12/07/17 -- Quantum Numbers Corp. (TSX VENTURE: QNC) (the "Corporation" or "QNC") reports that it has received the report for the Patent Agent, Norton Rose Fulbright, on December 6th, 2017, regarding the patentability of its invention.

About six months ago the company mandated its patent agent to locate any patent published, patent applications and publications that were relevant to QNC patent pending. They were to act as national patent examiners and identify the most relevant sections of the uncovered prior art and to consider the most unfavorable angle from which they could be perceived by patent examiners.

From that exercise, it was decided to present some claims amendment in Europe and the United States to further clarify the scope of the subject matter being claimed. These clarifications have no impact on the commercial aspect of the invention.

Mr. Jean Charles Phaneuf CEO and President said that in his opinion; "QNC can make all the compelling arguments in favor of the patentability of the invention and QNC will pursue the patent procedure since we now have a positive outlook on the outcome and a well define path to obtain our patent."

About Quantum Numbers Corp.

QNC is an innovative developer of cryptographic solutions based on Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG). The Corporation's mission is to address the growing demand for affordable hardware security for connected devices. Visit our website at www.quantumnumberscorp.com.

