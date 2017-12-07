

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Health2Sync, a Taiwanese startup that offers a diabetes tracking service, has raised $6 million Series B round, aiming to expand its service in Japan and other markets in Asia.



Japanese insurance company Sompo Holdings led the round, in which existing investors Alibaba Group and WI Harper Group, a China-focused VC firm from the US, also participated.



According to CrunchBase, the aggregate equity funding totaled $10.5 million across four funding rounds. Health2Sync previously raised a $3 million Series A round in August 2016. It raised a $1.2 million seed round from Cherubic Ventures in June 2014 and a $300,000 angel round in July 2013.



Health2Sync offers a smarter way to track and manage diabetes. The Health2Sync mobile app helps patients to track vitals such as blood glucose levels, blood pressure, and weight. It also helps to check factors that influence those readings such as diet, exercise, and medication.



With a BlueTooth dongle, Android and iOS devices can be connected to a glucose meter which then populates data inside the Health2Sync app.



It offers analyses, reminders, and educational content that can help them improve the daily management of their condition.



CEO and co-founder Ed Deng reportedly told TechCrunch, 'The problems we are trying to solve are the lack of data around diabetes tracking, and the shortage of diabetes practitioners in this part of the world. The service kicks in when data is the smartphone. It can run analytics and give feedback, while patients can log data like food and medicine intake and exercise.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX