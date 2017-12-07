

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IMAX Corp. (IMAX) and Twentieth Century Fox Film, a division of 21st Century Fox (FOX), jointly announced Thursday that they have signed a new multi-picture agreement extending through 2019 -for five key future tentpoles from the Fox slate.



The deal includes Kingsman: The Golden Circle, The Darkest Minds; as well as Marvel titles The New Mutants, X-Men: Dark Phoenix; and Gambit; all of which will be digitally re-mastered into the immersive IMAX format and released in IMAX theatres.



The companies have previously announced upcoming IMAX releases for Maze Runner: The Death Cure, ThePredator, and Alita: Battle Angel.



