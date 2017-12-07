Frost & Sullivan Recognizes RealWear, Inc. for Its Industrial Wearable Technology

RealWear's HMT-1 has created a best-in-class industrial wearable computer that is fully rugged, voice-controlled, hands-free and designed for connected workers in light and heavy industry.

SANTA CLARA, California, Dec. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of the industrial wearable market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes RealWear, Inc. with the 2017 North America New Product Innovation Award for its HMT-1 wearable computer. Founded in 2016 and based in Vancouver, WA, RealWear's HMT-1 fully rugged wearable computer is voice-controlled and easy-to-use by connected workers that need to be hands free to do their work.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/616508/Frost_and_Sullivan_RealWear_Inc_Award_Logo.jpg

The development of industrial wearables requires sophisticated engineering and deep expertise. Unlike other industrial wearable products that were built for consumers first and then adapted to industry, the HMT-1 was purpose-built for industry with RealWear's combined 100 years of wearable technology development experience. It is expensive to prototype and manufacture wearable computers, and companies other than RealWear that have done so have not delivered on the promises they made to their customers.

"Adoption of wearables in industry has been a challenge because it's hard to get solutions working," said Sharmila Annaswamy, Sr. Research Analyst, Frost & Sullivan. "RealWear has solved that as they've made it easy to load any android application onto the device and be up and running with voice commands within minutes.

RealWear's HMT-1 is designed for field services workers, maintenance and repair operators, logistics specialists, and manufacturing technicians that need their hands to perform daily tasks. While wearing the HMT-1, connected workers can give experts in remote locations access to a live video stream so they can be mentored through a complex assembly or maintenance procedure. Additionally, workers can also access technical documentation, view Industrial IoT data on a machine in situation, and complete forms and work orders on the go. All of that occurs through the use of voice commands, which enables workers to remain hands free so that they are more productive, make fewer errors, and remain safe on the job.

RealWear HMT-1 packs a suite of hardware features and software functionalities engineered specifically for industrial applications. The most impressive feature is the industry-leading voice recognition and noise cancellation that is a result of seven years of R&D and field trials that optimized the hardware and software configuration. The device contains two USB ports; 16 GB of data storage memory with a MicroSD card slot to permit as much as 256GB of additional storage; an octa-core processor; inbuilt GPS, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth modules; and a 854x480 pixel resolution screen viewable in bright sunlight for the display of maintenance and repair instructions. HMT-1 offers a best-in-class 3250mAh battery that provides 9-10 hours with typical use and is field-swappable to prevent the loss of working data, a feature that competitors do not provide. Software modules include voice-activated document navigation and available third-party applications for remote video monitoring and mentoring, guided work instructions, Industrial Internet of Things data visualization, and hands-free workflow form completion to improve efficiency and safety.

RealWear HMT-1 offers the best value for the price and is preferred by customers who seek quality fully rugged industrial wearables. While most of the industrial wearables hinder the operator's line of sight in some way, HMT-1 is designed to minimize obstruction: the arm can even be completely moved out of sight, and can be positioned on either the left or right eye. Additional features include:

IP66, MIL-STD-810G, two-meter drop test certifications

16 MP camera with 4-axis optical image stabilization

Accurate voice recognition even in 95 dB of typical industrial noise

Multi-language voice recognition: English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, Mandarin Chinese, Japanese, Korean

"Staying true to its name, RealWear commits to delivering unmatched performance and customer-inspired reliability in its best-in-class products that are ready for deployment in harsh industrial environments," said Annaswamy. "Its one-of-a-kind HMT-1 offers a hands-free voice-visual interface unlike anything else prevailing in the market." For this reason, RealWear, Inc. has earned Frost & Sullivan's 2017 North America New Product Innovation Award.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features/benefits of the product and the increased return on investment it gives customers, which, in turn, raises customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About RealWear

RealWear is transforming how work gets done in enterprise with the HMT-1, the world's first voice-driven, hands-free, head-mounted wearable computing device purpose-built for light and heavy industry. Implementing hardware, software, cloud, and AI, RealWear is the future of the connected industrial worker. For more information, visitwww.realwear.com

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Andrea Steinman

P: 210.477.8425

F: 210.348.1003

E: Andrea.Steinman@frost.com