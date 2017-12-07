The Bifaciality of LONGi Solar's Bifacial PERC Cell Brakes World Record

BEIJING, Dec. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Center of Supervision and Inspection on Solar Photovoltaic Products Quality (CPVT) issued an independent test report showing that LONGi Solar's bifacial PERC monocrystalline cells achieved a world record bifaciality of 82.15%.

LONGi Solar released its bifacial PERC monocrystalline module (Hi-MO2) at Shanghai SNEC 2017. The goal is to supply modules to meet the growing market demand for higher efficiency products and to the China Top-Runner Programs.

LONGi's Hi-MO2 features high power technology, high-energy yield and low LCOE. For LONGi Solar, Hi-MO2 is synonymous with high efficiency, bifacial power generation, and provides the launch point for the new era of highly efficient, bifacial PERC monocrystalline power generation technology.

Hi-MO2 captures the best features of LONGi's Hi-MO1 technology platform- low-degradation, high-power PERC technology - and combines them with the bifacial technology. In mass production, the efficiency of the front side exceeds 21.2%. Light reception of the backside can bring significantly additional energy yield. If the backside power yield increases the overall module efficiency by 10%, the power of bifacial PERC module can reach 330 watts for 60-cell module (300 watts from the front side), and 396 watts for 72-cell module (360 watts from the front side).

Thebifacial PERC modules come with double glass lamination. Combined with low degradation mono PERC technology, Hi-MO2 offers first-year degradation below 2%, and the average annual degradation below 0.45% for 30 years - significantly better than conventional modules. Meanwhile, the adoption of a double-glass improves PID resistance and can extend the module life beyond 30 years.

"Hi-MO2 extends the advantages of monocrystalline PERC to the back side of the module, without increasing costs. Combined with higher power and higher energy yield, Hi-MO2 reduces LCOE and brings more benefits to the PV power plant investors,"Li Wenxue, President of LONGi Solar said.

The successfullaunch of bifacial monocrystalline modules is a testament to the PV market's desire for high-efficiency, high-reliability and high-yield products, and a full recognition of LONGi Solar's constant innovation in monocrystalline PERC cell technology.

The bifaciality of bifacial PERC cells in the market is about 75%, and LONGi Solar's monocrystalline bifacial PERC cell has increased the bifaciality to anindustry-leading 82.15%, which has not only enriched the application scenarios of PERC bifacial cells, but also improved cost performance in addition to higher energy yield.



