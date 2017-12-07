Global Business Analytics Software Market Expected to Reach $ 86,451 Million by 2023 - Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon and PUNE, India, December 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Business Analytics Software Market by Deployment Model, End User, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023," the global business analytics software market was valued at $45,043 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $86,451 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2017 to 2023. In 2016, the cloud segment accounted for the highest revenue share in the business analytics software market.

Rise in demand for business analytics software and increase in consumer awareness about the benefits of business analytics software such as easy access to vital business metrics, useful insight on customer behavior, increased revenue, improved efficiency, and others drive the growth of the market. However, factors such as high implementation cost and shortage of skilled workforce hamper the business analytics software market growth to a certain extent.

Others industry vertical segment dominated the global market in 2016, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, owing to surge in adoption of the software by numerous industries. Furthermore, retail is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The global business analytics software market was led by the customer analytics segment in 2016, and the segment is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the others segment is expected to witness the highest growth, owing to increase in adoption of business analytics software by many small- & medium-sized businesses for different applications.

In 2016, the global market was dominated by the cloud segment, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. However, the segment is also expected to witness the highest growth, owing to increase in deployment of cloud-based software by multiple organizations.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

The others segment is expected to exhibit significant increase in the global business analytics software market during the forecast period.

In 2016, the North America region accounted for the highest revenue among the other regions.

region accounted for the highest revenue among the other regions. Customer analytics segment generated the highest revenue in 2016.

Cloud segment is anticipated to exhibit substantial growth during the forecast period.

Some of the key players operating in the business analytics software market that are profiled in the report include Oracle Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., SAP SE, International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Tableau Software., Salesforce.com, Inc., QlikTech International AB, and Fair Isaac Corporation.

