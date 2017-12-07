SPARTA, N.J., 2017-12-07 14:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HighPoint, a leading technology solutions and services company, announced that they have been awarded the Class 4, Minority Business Supplier of the Year Award by The New York and New Jersey Minority Supplier Development Council (The Council). The award was presented to HighPoint President and CEO, Mike Mendiburu on Thursday, November 9th at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel during The Council's 44th Annual Partnership Awards Gala.



"We are extremely pleased and humbled to accept this award. It represents the culmination of a team effort at HighPoint, over many years of faithful execution of our core business fundamentals: service to others, based upon the principals of honesty, integrity, and trust," said Mike Mendiburu, President and CEO at HighPoint. "By being a longstanding minority-owned business entity, we have a unique opportunity to provide best-in-class technology solutions to our customers, while also helping further the cause of diversity in our communities. Thank you to the NYNMSDC for this recognition and for their investment in the awards ceremony."



The Supplier of the Year awards were given to four exceptional council-certified minority-owned businesses who demonstrated services that went above and beyond their call of duty. The Council classifies its certified minority-owned businesses by size based on annual revenue. Class 1 has revenues of up to $1 million; Class 2 ($1 million to $10 million); Class 3 ($10 million to $50 million) and Class 4 (Over $50 million).



"The evening was a rousing success at which we honored corporate members and MBEs that have done outstanding work in furthering the mission of supplier diversity and growing their businesses," said Terrance Clark, Council President in a public press release.



"Mike and I are truly proud of the company for winning this award amongst such tough competition. To serve and play a role in the success of so many companies and communities is a wonderful feeling," said Tom Mendiburu, Co-Founder at HighPoint. "We welcome companies to contact us as they look for a true technology partner who can also further their mission of supporting diversity inside the Tri-State Region and around the world."



ABOUT HIGHPOINT



HighPoint is a leading customer service and technology solutions company. With our customer-centric, results-driven approach to digital transformation, you get technology that works delivered by people you want to work with. HighPoint builds lasting relationships with clients, employees and partners based on honesty, integrity, trust and a mutual commitment to growth and success. The company, founded in 1996, is a minority-owned business headquartered in Sparta, NJ with offices in Charlotte, NC and Greenford, UK. To contact us or learn more about our solutions, please visit www.highpoint.com.



ABOUT THE COUNCIL



The New York & New Jersey Minority Supplier Development Council, Inc. identifies and certifies minority business enterprises, and facilitates procurement opportunities between Corporate America and Council-certified minority suppliers. The supplier groups include Asian, Black, Hispanic, and Native-American businesses located throughout The State of New York and Northern and Central New Jersey including Trenton. The Council's corporate membership consists of Fortune 500 corporations, government agencies and educational institutions. The Council is one of the 23 regional affiliates of the National Minority Supplier Development Council, Inc.



