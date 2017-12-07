QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 12/07/17 -- H2O Innovation Inc. ("H2O Innovation" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE: HEO)(ALTERNEXT: MNEMO:ALHEO)(OTCQX: HEOFF) held on Wednesday, December 6, 2017, its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") at its headquarters located in Quebec City, Canada.

Shareholders re-elected the following directors to the Corporation's Board of Directors: Philippe Gervais, Chairman of the Board, Frederic Dugre, President and Chief Executive Officer, Pierre Cote, Lisa Henthorne, Richard Hoel, Elaine Cousineau Phenix and Jean-Real Poirier. Shareholders also elected two (2) new Board members, Robert Comeau and Steven A. Davis. Among these nine (9) directors, eight (8) are external directors and independent.

During the Meeting, shareholders appointed Ernst & Young LLP as auditor of the Corporation for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2018.

About H2O Innovation

H2O Innovation designs and provides state-of-the-art, custom-built and integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy and natural resources end-users. The Corporation's activities rely on three pillars which are i) water and wastewater projects and services, including digital control and monitoring solutions as well as after sale customer services; ii) specialty products, which include a complete line of specialty chemicals, consumables, specialized products for the water treatment industry; and iii) operation and maintenance services for water and wastewater treatment systems and utilities. For more information, visit www.h2oinnovation.com.

