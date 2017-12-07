Ethereum News UpdateAccording to one of Ethereum's co-founders, investors should look out for an Ethereum futures contract in the near future. It could potentially usher in the first cryptocurrency exchange-traded fund (ETF).The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has, in the past, pushed back against the idea of a crypto ETF. It presented a to-do list that the industry needs to accomplish before any such fund would be allowed. And a futures market was high on the list.This is partly why.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...