Infiniti Research, a global market intelligence solutions provider, has launched their recent list blog on the five trends in healthcare facilities that will transform patient care.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171207005443/en/

5 Things You Need to Know About Healthcare Facilities That Will Transform Patient Care (Graphic: Business Wire)

Over the past couple of years, most healthcare organizations have been facing challenges in managing competition, payment models, clinical advances, regulatory changes, digital and information technology, and workforce efficiency that have created the need for rapid alterations in every area of health care.

According to the healthcare industry experts at Infiniti, "Healthcare is more than just getting a prescription or doctor's advice; over time it has changed into an industry which gives high importance to patient relationship management and patient care."

View the complete analysis on the five trends in healthcare facilities that will transform patient care.

Infiniti Research is a global market intelligence company that offers market insights to help look beyond market disruptions, analyze competitive activity, and develop intelligent business strategies. Listed below are the critical things you need to know about healthcare facilities.

Important things to know about healthcare facilities

Informed Investments: Healthcare providers are investing in complex real estate portfolios by using insights and analytical tools to identify affordable options for expanding health care facilities.

Healthcare providers are investing in complex real estate portfolios by using insights and analytical tools to identify affordable options for expanding health care facilities. Room for Change in Real Estate: Healthcare firms are building facilities that can be reused and re-modeled as per the existing demand.

Healthcare firms are building facilities that can be reused and re-modeled as per the existing demand. Flexible Facilities for Patients: Reducing the number of inpatient beds and finding out new ways to satisfy their customers at their convenience.

Reducing the number of inpatient beds and finding out new ways to satisfy their customers at their convenience. Visit our page, to view the complete analysis of the top trends in healthcare facilities

Request a free brochure to see how Infiniti Research's solutions can help you.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 14+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171207005443/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

hello@infinitiresearch.com

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us