The Investment Company Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire
London, December 7
THE INVESTMENT COMPANY PLC (the "Company')
Result of Annual General Meeting
The Company is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting held on7 December 2017 all resolutions were passed on a show of hands, including the following resolutions:
Resolution 11 (ordinary resolution): To authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006.
Resolution 12 (special resolution): To authorise the Directors to allot ordinary shares for cash pursuant to Sections 570 and 573 of the Companies Act 2006 otherwise than in accordance with statutory pre-emption rights.
Resolution 13 (special resolution): To authorise the Directors to make market purchases of the Company's own shares.
Resolution 14 (special resolution): To hold general meetings (other than annual general meetings) on 14 clear days' notice.
Resolution 15 (ordinary resolution): To approve the continuation of the Company as a closed-ended investment trust in accordance with the Articles of Association.
The proxy votes received in relation to these resolutions were as follows:
|Resolutions
|Votes For
|Votes Against
|Votes at Chairman's Discretion
|Votes Withheld
|Resolution 1
|961,365
|0
|110,600
|7,200
|Resolution 2
|958,472
|2,893
|110,600
|7,200
|Resolution 3
|958,249
|2,893
|110,823
|7,200
|Resolution 4
|958,672
|2,693
|110,600
|7,200
|Resolution 5
|941,402
|19,963
|110,600
|7,200
|Resolution 6
|958,672
|2,693
|110,600
|7,200
|Resolution 7
|941,402
|19,963
|110,600
|7,200
|Resolution 8
|941,402
|19,963
|110,600
|7,200
|Resolution 9
|958,672
|2,693
|110,600
|7,200
|Resolution 10
|964,432
|0
|107,533
|7,200
|Resolution 11
|963,940
|0
|108,025
|7,200
|Resolution 12
|957,085
|6,632
|108,248
|7,200
|Resolution 13
|956,869
|4,496
|110,600
|7,200
|Resolution 14
|961,308
|57
|110,600
|7,200
|Resolution 15
|970,956
|95,268
|5,741
|7,200
A copy of the full text of Resolutions 11 to 15 will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM