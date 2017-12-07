The Investment Company Plc - Result of AGM

THE INVESTMENT COMPANY PLC (the "Company')

Result of Annual General Meeting

The Company is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting held on7 December 2017 all resolutions were passed on a show of hands, including the following resolutions:

Resolution 11 (ordinary resolution): To authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006.

Resolution 12 (special resolution): To authorise the Directors to allot ordinary shares for cash pursuant to Sections 570 and 573 of the Companies Act 2006 otherwise than in accordance with statutory pre-emption rights.

Resolution 13 (special resolution): To authorise the Directors to make market purchases of the Company's own shares.

Resolution 14 (special resolution): To hold general meetings (other than annual general meetings) on 14 clear days' notice.

Resolution 15 (ordinary resolution): To approve the continuation of the Company as a closed-ended investment trust in accordance with the Articles of Association.

The proxy votes received in relation to these resolutions were as follows:

Resolutions Votes For Votes Against Votes at Chairman's Discretion Votes Withheld Resolution 1 961,365 0 110,600 7,200 Resolution 2 958,472 2,893 110,600 7,200 Resolution 3 958,249 2,893 110,823 7,200 Resolution 4 958,672 2,693 110,600 7,200 Resolution 5 941,402 19,963 110,600 7,200 Resolution 6 958,672 2,693 110,600 7,200 Resolution 7 941,402 19,963 110,600 7,200 Resolution 8 941,402 19,963 110,600 7,200 Resolution 9 958,672 2,693 110,600 7,200 Resolution 10 964,432 0 107,533 7,200 Resolution 11 963,940 0 108,025 7,200 Resolution 12 957,085 6,632 108,248 7,200 Resolution 13 956,869 4,496 110,600 7,200 Resolution 14 961,308 57 110,600 7,200 Resolution 15 970,956 95,268 5,741 7,200