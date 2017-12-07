sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
07.12.2017 | 14:12
The Investment Company Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire
London, December 7

THE INVESTMENT COMPANY PLC (the "Company')

Result of Annual General Meeting

The Company is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting held on7 December 2017 all resolutions were passed on a show of hands, including the following resolutions:

Resolution 11 (ordinary resolution): To authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006.

Resolution 12 (special resolution): To authorise the Directors to allot ordinary shares for cash pursuant to Sections 570 and 573 of the Companies Act 2006 otherwise than in accordance with statutory pre-emption rights.

Resolution 13 (special resolution): To authorise the Directors to make market purchases of the Company's own shares.

Resolution 14 (special resolution): To hold general meetings (other than annual general meetings) on 14 clear days' notice.

Resolution 15 (ordinary resolution): To approve the continuation of the Company as a closed-ended investment trust in accordance with the Articles of Association.

The proxy votes received in relation to these resolutions were as follows:

ResolutionsVotes For Votes AgainstVotes at Chairman's DiscretionVotes Withheld
Resolution 1961,3650110,6007,200
Resolution 2958,4722,893110,6007,200
Resolution 3958,2492,893110,8237,200
Resolution 4958,6722,693110,6007,200
Resolution 5941,40219,963110,6007,200
Resolution 6958,6722,693110,6007,200
Resolution 7941,40219,963110,6007,200
Resolution 8941,40219,963110,6007,200
Resolution 9958,6722,693110,6007,200
Resolution 10964,4320107,5337,200
Resolution 11963,9400108,0257,200
Resolution 12957,0856,632108,2487,200
Resolution 13956,8694,496110,6007,200
Resolution 14961,30857110,6007,200
Resolution 15970,95695,2685,7417,200

A copy of the full text of Resolutions 11 to 15 will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM


