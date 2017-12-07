Correction refers to New Trading Code, marked in bold letters below.



As of today December 6, 2017, the following structured product issued by SG Issuer changes list from STO Structured Products to STO Structured Products Units. Last day of trading on STO Structured Products was yesterday December 5, 2017.



Trading Code and Trading Lot according to below.



Issuer: SG Issuer --------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: LU1479863356 --------------------------------------------------------- New Trading Code: SIF_SGI_1592MWNORD --------------------------------------------------------- New Trading Lot: 1 Unit --------------------------------------------------------- Term: Changes segment as of December 6, 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------



Issuer: SG Issuer --------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: LU1479863190 --------------------------------------------------------- New Trading Code: SIF_SGI_1591MWBYGG --------------------------------------------------------- New Trading Lot: 1 Unit --------------------------------------------------------- Term: Changes segment as of December 6, 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Cecilia Olsson and Emelie Thordewall, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.