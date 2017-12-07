Validation, Verification and Transfer of Analytical Methods Seminar Materials: Understanding and Implementing Guidelines from FDA/EMA, USP and ICH

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Seminar materials from Validation, Verification and Transfer of Analytical Methods (Understanding and implementing guidelines from FDA/EMA, USP and ICH)
Analytical methods and procedures should be validated to ensure reliability, consistency and accuracy of analytical data. Compendial methods should be verified to demonstrate the suitability of laboratories to successfully run the method and when methods are transferred between laboratories successful transfer should be demonstrated through testing. In case a laboratory wants to use an alternative method instead of a compendial method, equivalency of the alternative method to the compendial method should be demonstrated.
Method validation recently got highest attention from regulatory agencies and industry task forces. For example, FDA and EMA released guidelines on method validation and transfer, and USP has proposed new approaches chapters for integrated validation, verification and transfer of analytical procedures, for equivalency testing and for statistical evaluation.
Lectures and Workshop Exercises
Lecture 1: Regulatory Background and Requirements
FDA and international requirements
The importance of ICH Q2 and USP chapters
USP approach for method validation: New/revised Chapters 220, 1200, 1210, 1220, 1225
Learnings from the NEW FDA and WHO method validation guidelines
Different requirements for GLP, GCP and GMP
The importance and steps of risk assessment
Exercise: Define risk numbers for different methods
Lessons from recent FDA Warning Letters
Planning for cost-effective implementation
Lecture 2: Preparing Your Lab for Validation Studies
Analytical Instrument qualification
Part 11/Annex 11 compliance of computer systems
Validation of chromatographic data systems
Validation and control of Excel spreadsheets
Qualification of reference standards and materials
Lecture 3: Validation of Analytical Methods and Procedures
Developing a validation plan and SOP
ICH Q2 validation and test parameters:
Accuracy, precision, intermediate precision, specificity, LOD, LOQ, linearity, range, robustness, ruggedness
Examples for application specific acceptance criteria
Examples for design and execution of test experiments
Evaluation of test results: using statistical models
Handling deviations from expected test results
Going through an example validation report
Lecture 4: Verification of Compendial Methods
FDA and equivalent international expectations
Scope and objectives of USP
USP verification requirements
Risk based approach for type and extent of verification testing
Which validation parameters should be verified
Logical process to set acceptance criteria
Exercise: Application based verification testing
Day 02 (8:30 AM - 4:30 PM)Day 2 - Lectures and Workshop ExercisesLecture 5: Transfer of Analytical Methods and Procedures
The main objective of formal method transfer
Learnings from EU GMP Chapter 6 on method transfer
USP: Choosing the approach for transfer
Approach and benefits of comparative testing:
Developing a risk based test plan
Planning and developing an effective transfer protocol
Preparing the receiving lab for the transfer
Method transfer to new technology:: HPLC to UHPLC
Preparing the method transfer report
Exercise: Application specific comparative testing
Lecture 6: Demonstrating Equivalency to Compendial Methods
Method validation vs. equivalency testing
Definition, objective and scope of alternative methods
Justification for the use of alternative methods
FDA and USP requirements
Options for alternatives to approved procedures
Exercise: Equivalency testing - what and how much
Documentation requirements
Lecture 7: Maintaining the Validated State
Monitoring method performance: system suitability testing and quality control samples
Change control procedure for analytical methods
Handling method changes vs. adjustments
Revalidation of analytical methods: when, what to test
Method reviews as a cost effective alternative to time based revalidation
Going through a review process
Regulatory reporting of post-approval changes
Examples for continuous improvements
Lecture 8: Special Applications and Validation Processes
Preview to the expected new USP general chapter "The Analytical Procedure Lifecycle"
Method development and validation using Quality by Design principles following the new FDA Guidance
Validation of bioanalytical methods according to the FDA and EMA guidelines
Validation of stability indication method
