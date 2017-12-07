Validation, Verification and Transfer of Analytical Methods Seminar Materials: Understanding and Implementing Guidelines from FDA/EMA, USP and ICH

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Analytical methods and procedures should be validated to ensure reliability, consistency and accuracy of analytical data. Compendial methods should be verified to demonstrate the suitability of laboratories to successfully run the method and when methods are transferred between laboratories successful transfer should be demonstrated through testing. In case a laboratory wants to use an alternative method instead of a compendial method, equivalency of the alternative method to the compendial method should be demonstrated.

Method validation recently got highest attention from regulatory agencies and industry task forces. For example, FDA and EMA released guidelines on method validation and transfer, and USP has proposed new approaches chapters for integrated validation, verification and transfer of analytical procedures, for equivalency testing and for statistical evaluation.

Lectures and Workshop Exercises

Lecture 1: Regulatory Background and Requirements



FDA and international requirements

The importance of ICH Q2 and USP chapters

USP approach for method validation: New/revised Chapters 220, 1200, 1210, 1220, 1225

Learnings from the NEW FDA and WHO method validation guidelines

Different requirements for GLP, GCP and GMP

The importance and steps of risk assessment

Exercise: Define risk numbers for different methods

Lessons from recent FDA Warning Letters

Planning for cost-effective implementation



Lecture 2: Preparing Your Lab for Validation Studies



Analytical Instrument qualification

Part 11/Annex 11 compliance of computer systems

Validation of chromatographic data systems

Validation and control of Excel spreadsheets

Qualification of reference standards and materials



Lecture 3: Validation of Analytical Methods and Procedures



Developing a validation plan and SOP

ICH Q2 validation and test parameters:

Accuracy, precision, intermediate precision, specificity, LOD, LOQ, linearity, range, robustness, ruggedness

Examples for application specific acceptance criteria

Examples for design and execution of test experiments

Evaluation of test results: using statistical models

Handling deviations from expected test results

Going through an example validation report



Lecture 4: Verification of Compendial Methods



FDA and equivalent international expectations

Scope and objectives of USP

USP verification requirements

Risk based approach for type and extent of verification testing

Which validation parameters should be verified

Logical process to set acceptance criteria

Exercise: Application based verification testing



Day 02 (8:30 AM - 4:30 PM)Day 2 - Lectures and Workshop ExercisesLecture 5: Transfer of Analytical Methods and Procedures



The main objective of formal method transfer

Learnings from EU GMP Chapter 6 on method transfer

USP: Choosing the approach for transfer

Approach and benefits of comparative testing:

Developing a risk based test plan

Planning and developing an effective transfer protocol

Preparing the receiving lab for the transfer

Method transfer to new technology:: HPLC to UHPLC

Preparing the method transfer report

Exercise: Application specific comparative testing



Lecture 6: Demonstrating Equivalency to Compendial Methods



Method validation vs. equivalency testing

Definition, objective and scope of alternative methods

Justification for the use of alternative methods

FDA and USP requirements

Options for alternatives to approved procedures

Exercise: Equivalency testing - what and how much

Documentation requirements



Lecture 7: Maintaining the Validated State



Monitoring method performance: system suitability testing and quality control samples

Change control procedure for analytical methods

Handling method changes vs. adjustments

Revalidation of analytical methods: when, what to test

Method reviews as a cost effective alternative to time based revalidation

Going through a review process

Regulatory reporting of post-approval changes

Examples for continuous improvements



Lecture 8: Special Applications and Validation Processes



Preview to the expected new USP general chapter "The Analytical Procedure Lifecycle"

Method development and validation using Quality by Design principles following the new FDA Guidance

Validation of bioanalytical methods according to the FDA and EMA guidelines

Validation of stability indication method

