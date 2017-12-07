Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 7, 2017) - Maritime Resources Corp. (TSXV: MAE) ("Maritime") is pleased to announce further results from the trenching and high grade channel sampling program at the Whisker Valley Project, located approximately 10 kilometres ("km") from the Company's Hammerdown gold mine.

The Gary Vein is located at the most easterly end of the exposed trench, approximately 200 metres along strike from the previously announced Ben Vein results (NR 17-15 released November 29, 2017 and see figure below). The trench has now exposed the vein system for over 250 metres with high grade gold assays returned from both ends. This new discovery remains open in both directions along strike and at depth.

The Gary Vein, is located on the most easterly exposed portion of the vein system discovered during the trenching program this fall. The vein is represented by a robust gold base metal bearing quartz vein, containing localized occurrences of galena, pyrite and chalcopyrite and visible gold hosted in altered granitic rocks.

The Gary Vein has now been mapped over a strike length of 28 metres and remains open in both directions. Results from the channel samples returned a weighted average grade of 16.61 g/t gold with an average vein width of 0.91 metres over a projected calculated sample strike length of 38 metres. The most easterly sample returned grades of 25.67 g/t with the most westerly sample returning grades of 42.91 g/t. Further trenching will be conducted in the spring of 2018 after the completion of the planned drill program this winter.

Detailed Channel Samples from Gary Vein

Zone Channel Vein Width(m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) Gary Vein Channel 29 1.04 18.35 52.66 0.27 Gary Vein Including 0.3 42.91 112.2 1.22 Gary Vein Channel 30 0.99 41.61 58.35 0.28 Gary Vein Including 0.3 87.03 66.6 0.32 Gary Vein Channel 31 0.84 12.81 57.23 0.63 Gary Vein Including 0.64 15.86 73.18 0.11 Gary Vein Channel 32 0.36 11.7 15.4 0.47 Gary Vein Channel 33 1.27 10.07 13.13 0.17 Gary Vein Including 0.71 17.59 22.89 0.31 Gary Vein Including 0.28 19.84 15.7 0.06 Gary Vein Including 0.33 15.44 23.4 0.4 Gary Vein Channel 34 0.96 14.99 16.69 0.31 Gary Vein Including 0.48 25.67 29.3 0.19











Sampled over an exposed length of 28 meters.

The Gary Vein is the newly discovered portion of the vein system (NR 17-10 released October 12, 2017,) and is part of the overall Whisker Valley gold vein system which includes the Ben and Jackson. The current trenching program has exposed these veins for over 250 linear metres with all mineralization fully open in both directions and at depth.

Arial Photo of entire Whisker Valley Vein System - with Gary Vein assay in this release

Ben Vein results released in the November 29th release.