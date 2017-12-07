OppenheimerFunds Continues European Expansion with Appointment of Patrik Silfverling as Head of Nordics and Benelux

LONDON, Dec. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --OppenheimerFunds, a leading global asset manager, today announced the continued expansion of its European business platform with the appointment of Patrik Silfverling as Head of the Nordics and Benelux.

In his new role, Silfverling will be responsible for growing the firm's sales and distribution footprint with institutional and high-net-worth clients in the Nordic and Benelux regions. Silfverling will be based in Stockholm, reporting to Doug Stewart, Head of EMEA for OppenheimerFunds.

John McDonough, Head of Global Distribution and Marketing, OppenheimerFunds, stated, "We've been building our European client base from afar for a number of years, and this appointment further demonstrates our commitment to extend the reach of our global investment solutions to investors throughout the Nordic and Benelux regions."

Silfverling joins OppenheimerFunds from Franklin Templeton, where he was Director and Head of the Nordics region responsible for developing relationships with investors and distributors throughout the region across all client segments.

"Expanding our presence with clients in key wealth centers across the Nordics and Benelux is critical to building a truly successful asset management franchise in Europe," said Stewart. "Patrik's trusted industry relationships and deep multi-asset product expertise will be a significant asset to help lead our business in these important markets going forward."

Silfverling's hire is the latest piece of the firm's continuing buildout of its EMEA platform, following the recent hiring of Dicken Watson as EMEA COO and the opening of its new European headquarters in London.

At the same time, the firm continues to expand its range of UCITS investment strategies on OppenheimerFunds ICAV, an Ireland-domiciled UCITS platform, with the launch of its Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund. The funds on the UCITS platform provide greater flexibility for global investors looking to access these investment strategies.

About OppenheimerFunds

OppenheimerFunds, Inc., a leader in global asset management, is dedicated to providing solutions for its partners and end investors. OppenheimerFunds, including its subsidiaries, manages more than $246 billion in assets for over 13 million shareholder accounts, including sub-accounts, as of November 30, 2017.

Founded in 1959, OppenheimerFunds is an asset manager with a history of providing innovative strategies to its investors. The firm's 16 investment management teams specialize in equity, fixed income, alternative, multi-asset, and factor and revenue-weighted-ETF strategies, including ESG offerings, and is a signatory of the UN PRI. OppenheimerFunds and its subsidiaries offer a broad array of products and services to clients, who range from endowments and sovereigns to financial advisors and individual investors. OppenheimerFunds and certain of its subsidiaries provide advisory services to the Oppenheimer family of funds, and OFI Global Asset Management offers solutions to institutions. The firm is also active through its Philanthropy & Community initiative: 10,000 Kids by 2020, reaching children with introductions to math literacy programs.

Note to Editors:

OppenheimerFunds growing UCITS fund platform includes:

Oppenheimer Emerging Markets Local Debt UCITS Fund

Oppenheimer Developing Markets Equity UCITS Fund

Oppenheimer Emerging Markets Innovators UCITS Fund

Oppenheimer Global Equity UCITS Fund

Oppenheimer Global Value Equity UCITS Fund

