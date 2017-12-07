Imagine Education and onQ Announce Innovative Partnership to Redefine Anytime, Anywhere Learning

LONDONand ATLANTA, Dec. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Imagine Education, a leader in global learning solutions, and onQ', a revolutionary digital content delivery platform for communications and learning, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver Aspire '• a new joint solution that better engages learners, transforms behaviors and drives system-wide change in any field.

Aspire combines Imagine Education's renowned point-of-learning' technology with onQ's patented video conversation engine technology, to enable deeper engagement, and a more meaningful experience with improved outcomes for individuals and entire communities. This ultimately provides the best of face-to-face and digital learning in a single solution, at a fraction of the cost.



"The most valuable asset in any organization is its people," said Jim Wynn, CEO, Imagine Education. "Our partnership with onQ provides us with the ability to scale our learner base ten-fold through conversational video, which dramatically aids in developing individual behaviors and accelerating learning, wherever and whenever learning takes place."

"Aspire" solution features include:

An intuitive user experience that empowers open learner conversations with content and each other

Ability to capture evidence of actions and learning, at the "point of learning"

Enables the development of vibrant collaborative communities of practice

Coaching mode for one-on-one facilitated mentoring and in-the-moment direct feedback

Learner input and contribution capabilities via text, video, audio, or images

Actionable, real-time analytics based on engagement, influence, sentiment, and behavioral performance

"Together with Imagine Education, we are leading a dramatic shift from one-off demonstrations of knowledge to capturing and ingraining behavior changes over time," said Jim Marshall, CEO, onQ. "Aspire presents a transformational solution for education and beyond to many other fields - any place where learning is important."

For more information, visit engageonq.com/aspire.

About Imagine Education:

Imagine Education envisions education being accessible to everyone, connected to the real world and with learners at the centre. The company specialises in helping others to maximise the impact of new technologies in schools. Through a combination of innovative applications and hands-on education consulting, Imagine Education leverages its vast experienced international body of consultants, associates, and technology experts to support and meet its clients' needs around the globe. For more information, visit https://imagine.education.

About onQ:

onQ is revolutionizing digital communications and learning, transforming static video and other presentation media into immersive, interactive group experiences and engaged conversations around content that matters. The onQ platform has set a new standard for "listening organizations" by delivering actionable behavioral insights that facilitate dramatic improvements to content, communications, learning, and measurable outcomes. onQ is privately funded and based in Atlanta, Georgia, with an international office in Zurich, Switzerland. To learn more about onQ visit engageonQ.com.

