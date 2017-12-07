ImmunoPrecise to Acquire ModiQuest Research BV

VICTORIA, British Columbia, Dec. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES LTD. (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: IPA)(OTC PINK: IPATF) announces that it has signed a binding letter of intent with ModiQuest Research BV ("ModiQuest") whereby the Company has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of ModiQuest (the "Transaction").

The Transaction continues to realize on the Board's commitment to grow globally through strategic acquisitions. It allows IPA to become a single source provider of services across the full antibody discovery value chain (antigen design, hit generation, lead selection, lead optimization and lead characterization) and to offer the full spectrum of antibody production methodologies (library based technologies, hybridoma methods, transgenic animal based platforms and single B cell based technology). Furthermore, the acquisition enhances the Company's capacity for generating human antibodies.

"In acquiring ModiQuest Research B.V., IPA becomes a leading integrated antibody solutions company with global reach" said Dr. James Kuo, Chairman, Interim President of the Company.

ModiQuest

ModiQuest is a privately held company based in Oss, The Netherlands that specializes in the generation of monoclonal antibodies against difficult target antigens. ModiQuest applies proprietary technologies to all aspects of the antibody discovery process in research and development, diagnostic and therapeutic applications. Using its proprietary ModiFuse' (hybridoma electrofusion), ModiSelect' (B-cell selection) and ModiPhage' (phage display) technologies, ModiQuest can generate very large panels of monoclonal antibodies from various backgrounds including mouse, rat, rabbit, chicken, llama and human, as well as transgenic animals harboring the human antibody gene repertoire.ModiQuest serves clients in Europe, the US, Asia and Russia. During its year-ended 2016, ModiQuest had revenues of €2,009,374 (CAD $3,037,249) and earnings of €671,799 (CAD $1,015,451).

The Transaction is accretive in both revenue and earnings and brings additional scientific and management capacity.

Terms of Transaction with ModiQuest

Under the binding letter of intent, the Company and ModiQuest have agreed to negotiate a definitive agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") whereby the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of ModiQuest for €7,000,000 (CAD$10,570,000) (the "Purchase Price"), of which (A) €2,500,000 (CAD$3,775,000) will be paid in cash on closing, (B) €2,500,000 (CAD$3,775,000) will be satisfied by the issuance of approximately 6,622,807 common shares of the Company on closing, and (C) €2,000,000 (CAD$3,020,000) in deferred payments over a three year period (the "Deferred Payments"). The Deferred Payments will be made in three equal installments of cash and equity totaling €666,666 (CAD$1,006,665) on each anniversary date following closing of the transaction. The Deferred Payments will be prorated if the EBITDA of ModiQuest fails to equal the average EBITDA from the previous two years. ImmunoPrecise expects to finance the cash portion of the purchase price using a convertible debt instrument.

The letter of intent also requires that Jos Raats, a principal of ModiQuest, to enter into a three year management contract, which will include non-solicitation and non-competition clauses, and Mr. Raats will provide a minimum of 60% of full time employment to ModiQuest under the management contract. The Company has also agreed to appoint one of the principal shareholders of ModiQuest to its board of directors.

The parties will be entitled to carry out due diligence of each other until February 15, 2018. Upon the parties completing due diligence to their reasonable satisfaction, the parties will enter into the Definitive Agreement setting forth the terms and conditions of the Transaction by February 28, 2018. Completion of any transaction with ModiQuest is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, completion of due diligence, negotiation of definitive agreements in respect of such a transaction, the availability of financing on terms acceptable to the Company, and receipt of any required regulatory and shareholder approvals. A transaction cannot be completed until these conditions are satisfied, and there can be no assurance that a transaction will be completed at all.

About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd.

The Company provides custom antibody development and production services and protein expression to support research and development programs at leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, as well as academic research laboratories. Antibodies are naturally occurring proteins capable of binding to specific target molecules, or antigens. They have been used very widely in research assays, diagnostics, purification, biologics and therapeutics.

The Company operates from state of the art laboratory facilities located at the Vancouver Island Technology Park in Victoria, British Columbia which house its tissue culture and molecular facilities as well as an animal care unit, and is a member of the Canadian Council for Animal Care and in association with U-Protein Express B.V. its subsidiary laboratory operation in Life Science Incubator, Utrecht Science Park, Utrecht, the Netherlands.

The services offered to customers include the development of mouse and rat monoclonal and recombinant rabbit monoclonal antibodies against a wide spectrum of antigens, as well as polyclonal antibodies, immunologically based assays, and solutions to challenges faced by clients in antibody related research and development. In addition, cryopreservation services are provided for the storage of valuable biological materials including hybridoma clones, plasmid constructs, and cell lines. The antibodies produced by the Company target a wide variety of environmental, diagnostic and research applications.

The Company employs a highly experienced group of R&D scientists. Over the last 25 years, investments in innovative and proprietary technologies and methods have vastly improved the speed and efficiency of monoclonal and polyclonal antibody production.

