The Future's Next Mega-Trend is Here as Smart Companies Embrace the Industrial Internet of Things

NEW YORK, December 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Famed inventor and engineer Nikola Tesla believed, "The future of our problems does not lie in destroying, but in mastering the machine." This insightful comment published in a 1935 edition of Liberty magazine (http://nnw.fm/4dNcY) is material to today's world and the billions of Internet-connected devices, or "machines", now gathering, analyzing and storing the millions of terabytes of data being created. These multibillions of devices, embedded with electronics, software, sensors and connectivity that enables objects to collect and exchange data, populate what is known as the "Internet of Things," or "IoT". Tesla would have felt right at home with the innovations of visionary companies such as Carl Data Solutions, Inc. (CSE: CRL) (FSE: 7C5) (OTC: CDTAF) (Carl Data Profile) Teradata Corp. (NYSE: TDC), Splunk, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), Oracle Corp. (NYSE: ORCL), and International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM), all of which are transforming key technologies in the digital world of Big Data.



Carl Data Solutions (CSE: CRL) (FSE: 7C5) (OTC: CDTAF), a Canadian developer of Big-Data-as-a-Service ("BDaaS")-based solutions for data integration, business intelligence and Industrial Internet-of-Things ("IIoT") applications,turns vast quantities of information into meaningful, actionable insights for any business. The company's strategic business model, which is scalable to any industry, focuses on environmental sensor monitoring and modeling technology, connecting the IIoT, and collecting and managing data to protect industrial and infrastructure assets.



Who needs this type of protection? Literally any industry that could possibly be affected by costly natural disasters or emergencies, or any industry that routinely faces an overload of data. With respect to the former, since 1980 the United States alone has experienced more than 200 weather and climate-related disasters with cumulative costs exceeding $1.1 trillion, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (http://nnw.fm/7RRpb ).

Supported by a team of professional and experience data scientists and application developers, Carl Data builds environmental monitoring and modeling technology that collects, connects and manages data to protect industrial and infrastructure assets from natural disaster or other burden.

Carl Data Solutions is well-positioned in key IIoT market segments and offers customized low cost, low power, high quality hardware to collect complete, high accuracy information in near real-time. Custom sensors, data loggers, wireless networks and gateways are designed to meet current and future IIoT standards. Carl Data Solutions and one of its subsidiaries, FlowWorks, provides a prime example of an IIoT solution serving the water and waste water facilities of large and small cities located throughout North America.

Engineering and service companies have also signed on as partners, which allows the FlowWorks system to be used across multiple verticals utilizing data from a wide variety of industries. Carl Data Solutions also adapted its FlowWorks technology to enhance environmental monitoring at mines. The new app is being used at Teck's Fording River Operations in British Columbia's Elk Valley, where it helps monitor site water levels and provides predictive modeling to forecast future water levels up to seven days (http://nnw.fm/zie3G).

Greg Johnston, CEO and president of Carl Data Solutions, notes that while government and industries around the world clamor for assistance when natural disasters strike, the answer to many of these inevitable problems is adequate preparation based on facts. The company's predictive analytics, machine learning and web-based applications deliver results that alert its clients to potential danger, so assessments can be made on critical infrastructure. Gathering data from any sensor, monitoring system, historical data or online source before a disaster strikes can provide critical information to decision-makers. The value of collecting data in order to be prepared for any event can't be overstated and public agencies should incorporate IoT data into their emergency response plans, an article in the Harvard Business Review states (http://nnw.fm/muKT5).

Analysts forecast that business-to-business marketing and spending on IoT technologies and solutions will reach US$267 billion by 2020 as Internet-enabled devices stream more and more data (http://nnw.fm/g6dBm). A BusinessWire article notes that IoT technologies and solutions are anticipated to transform virtually every industry vertical across consumer, enterprise, and industrial segments (http://nnw.fm/Gc0Uk). In a report titled, "Internet of Things (IoT) Technologies, Solutions, and Market Opportunities 2017 - 2022," a future is outlined that declares successful companies will be those that "understand how and where IoT technologies and solutions will drive opportunities for operational improvements, new and enhanced products and services, as well as completely new business models."

Carl Data appears to recognize this opportunity, as its predictive analytics, machine learning, and web-based applications can be utilized for waste and storm water management, in the protection of oil and gas pipeline stream crossings, and by hydro-electric dams and toxic tailing ponds, among other industrial uses.

Opportunities in IIoT exist for R&D, technology integration, and development of new solutions and applications, as Carl Data Solutions and its industry peers are well aware. One of those companies, Teradata (NYSE: TDC), based in Dayton, Ohio, provides analytic data products and related services. The firm operates in two segments: data and analytics, which captures, integrates, stores, manages, and analyzes data of all types. Its solutions include components such as data warehousing, big data, discovery tools, integration tools, and business intelligence tools, to manage and integrate the complex data ecosystem (http://nnw.fm/5DsZe).

Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) is another company providing software for machine log analysis. The firm's flagship solution is Splunk Enterprise, used for application management, IT operations and security. The company primarily deploys its solutions on-premises, though the SaaS delivery model is growing in popularity with Splunk Cloud, and recently helped a major client, Heartland Jiffy Lube, to modernize its security while reducing the cost of security operations (http://nnw.fm/zsEC8).

Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), based in Redwood City, California, sells a wide range of enterprise IT solutions, including databases, middleware, applications, and hardware. Oracle recently announced the launch of its 18c database product, which is a major improvement from the company's legacy database products given that it is entirely cloud-based. The new product is billed as a "self-driving" database because once a problem is identified, the database can repair itself through its artificial intelligence systems (http://nnw.fm/yc2LQ).

International Business Machines Corporation, better known by its ticker (NYSE: IBM), is an IT giant with an operating history dating back more than a century. The company's offerings span a range of services, software, and hardware. IBM operates on a global scale, with operations in over 170 countries. The firm has an entrenched position globally within the largest multinational firms, providing an end-to-end portfolio that helps enterprises' plan, build, manage, and maintain IT infrastructure, platforms, applications, and services. IBM is also reportedly planning to be an industry leader in blockchain technology (http://nnw.fm/NE6mA).

There is no doubt the world is quickly becoming more interconnected and that a concerted shift from "one size fits all" is underway. Companies with experienced leadership and innovative technologies and solutions will be at the forefront of the IoT explosion as it sweeps the globe. A Goldman Sachs equity research paper, titled, "The Internet of Things: Making Sense of the Next Mega-Trend," describes the potential of IoT to transform the world as a "wide open opportunity" (http://nnw.fm/jIvU1). Making significant advancements since the publication three years ago, the potential of IoT to impact efficiency across a wide range of sub-sectors is enormous and is certain to create new winners in a world where everything is connected. For companies like Carl Data, this hyper interconnectivity is a breeding ground of opportunity.

For more information on Carl Data Solutions Inc., visitCarl Data Solutions Inc. (CSE: CRL) (FSE: 7C5) (OTC: CDTAF)

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) NetworkNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer

DISCLAIMER: NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is the source of the Article and content set forth above. References to any issuer other than the profiled issuer are intended solely to identify industry participants and do not constitute an endorsement of any issuer and do not constitute a comparison to the profiled issuer. FN Media Group (FNM) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated with NNW or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by NNW are solely those of NNW and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. Readers of this Article and content agree that they cannot and will not seek to hold liable NNW and FNM for any investment decisions by their readers or subscribers. NNW and FNM and their respective affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT registered broker-dealers/analysts/investment advisers, hold no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security.

The Article and content related to the profiled company represent the personal and subjective views of the Author, and are subject to change at any time without notice. The information provided in the Article and the content has been obtained from sources which the Author believes to be reliable. However, the Author has not independently verified or otherwise investigated all such information. None of the Author, NNW, FNM, or any of their respective affiliates, guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any such information. This Article and content are not, and should not be regarded as investment advice or as a recommendation regarding any particular security or course of action; readers are strongly urged to speak with their own investment advisor and review all of the profiled issuer's filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission before making any investment decisions and should understand the risks associated with an investment in the profiled issuer's securities, including, but not limited to, the complete loss of your investment.

NNW & FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and NNW and FNM undertake no obligation to update such statements.

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is affiliated with the Investor Based Brand Network (IBBN).



About IBBN

Over the past 10+ years we have consistently introduced new network brands, each specifically designed to fulfil the unique needs of our growing client base and services. Today, we continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Please feel free to visit the Investor Based Brand Network (IBBN) http://www.InvestorBasedBrandNetwork.com

Corporate Communications Contact:

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)

New York

+1-212-418-1217 Office

Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com



Media Contact:

FN Media Group, LLC

NNW@FinancialNewsMedia.com

+1(954)345-0611



http://www.NetworkNewsWire.com