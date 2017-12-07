

BRASILIA (dpa-AFX) - DaVita Inc. (DVA), Roku, Inc. (ROKU), H&R Block, Inc. (HRB), KLX Inc. (KLXI), Fibria Celulose S.A. (FBR) were among the top gainers on Wednesday.



DaVita Inc. (DVA) soared 13.57% on the news of acquisition by Optum, a leading health services company, for approximately $4.9 billion in cash. The transaction is expected to close in 2018.



Roku, Inc. (ROKU) went 12.19% higher, despite opinions that the stock's valuation is higher. The shares have more than tripled from $14, its IPO price a few months ago. For the third quarter, the company reported better-than-expected revenue.



H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) jumped 10.27% after reporting Q2 results. Loss per share was $0.71 , but revenue increased $10 million from last year to $141 million. The company said the results were in line with its expectations.



Shares of KLX Inc. (KLXI) went 9.44% higher after the company raised its FY2017 adjusted EPS outlook by $0.10 to approximately $3.10 per share. It had also reported better-than-expected Q3 earnings.



Fibria Celulose S.A. (FBR) rose 7.16% . Analysts from a few brokerages covering the firm, have given an average 'Buy' rating for the stock.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX