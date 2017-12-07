The "The European Wealth Management Market for UHNW Women" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

According to the CFA Institute the global income of women will grow from $13trn to $18trn in the next five years and by 2028 women will control 75% of the discretionary spending round the world. Yet women remain an under-served segment of the wealth management market.

EY research in 2016 showed that the majority of wealth managers regard gender as the least important factor when considering client segmentation. This new report analyses the background to and reasons for the growth in women's wealth at the ultra-high net worth level in Europe and forecasts how it will develop and continue to grow over the next five years.

The report then focuses on a series of profiles of UHNW women in each Western European country to establish a valuable picture of the affluent community of European women and to show that they do not form a homogeneous group and that their financial planning needs and investment aims need to be addressed on an individual basis. At the highest levels of the UHNW segment the report then goes on to explore the investment strategies in selected European single family offices in which women are the principals or co-principals.

The report then describes certain issues and problems in the services provided to UHNW women by some but by no means all wealth managers. The report concludes by undertaking a competitive analysis of selected private banks and multi-family offices in Europe which have developed a positive approach to addressing the UHNW women's wealth management market.

Key Topics Covered:

Growth in women's wealth a huge opportunity for wealth managers Growth drivers for women's wealth in past 5 years. Forecast growth in UHNW women's wealth market from 2018 to 2023 during a period of cyclical economic upswing Upcoming Generational Change in Europe will transfer more wealth to women Characteristics of women's wealth formation in next 5 years how wealth managers can respond Analysis profiles of female UHNW in Europe

