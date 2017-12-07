XPO Logistics, Inc.: XPO Logistics Honored with Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award in the UK

NORTHAMPTON, UK - December 7, 2017 - XPO Logistics, a leading global provider of logistics and transport solutions, has received the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award, which recognizes the company as one of the Best Places to Work in 2018 in the United Kingdom. The 2017 Employees' Choice Awards rely solely on company reviews shared by employees based in the UK between November 1, 2016 and October 22, 2017.

XPO has more than 20,000 employees at approximately 200 sites in the UK and Ireland, including over 3.5 million square meters of warehouse space. The company is continuing to make significant investments in employee training and internal promotions to support the professional growth and satisfaction of its employees.

"Our employees make our company one of the best places to work," said Malcolm Wilson, chief executive officer of XPO Logistics Europe. "We're committed to attracting the best talent from inside and outside the industry - this allows us to deliver outstanding results to our customers."

XPO has been recognized by Forbes magazine as one of America's Best Employers for 2017 and was recently named one of the best places to work in Italy by the independent research institute Statista, as published by the Italian magazine Panorama.

