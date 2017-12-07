

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Entellus Medical Inc. (ENTL) said that it agreed to be acquired by Stryker Corp. (SYK) for $24.00 per share in cash, or an equity value of about $662 million. The Entellus Board of Directors unanimously approved entering into the agreement.



The closing of this transaction is subject to approval by Entellus' stockholders, expiration or termination of the applicable waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act and other customary closing conditions.



