sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 07.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 572 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

129,70 Euro		+0,993
+0,77 %
WKN: 864952 ISIN: US8636671013 Ticker-Symbol: SYK 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
STRYKER CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
STRYKER CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
128,24
128,50
15:38
127,94
128,41
06.12.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ENTELLUS MEDICAL INC
ENTELLUS MEDICAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ENTELLUS MEDICAL INC13,605-0,70 %
STRYKER CORPORATION129,70+0,77 %