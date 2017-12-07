

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week ended December 2 will be published at 8:30 am ET Thursday. The consensus is for 240,000, slightly up from 238,000 in the prior week.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback held steady against the euro and the pound, it rose against the yen and the franc.



The greenback was worth 1.1788 against the euro, 1.3379 against the pound, 112.76 against the yen and 0.9924 against the franc as of 8:25 am ET.



