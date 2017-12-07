5G Monetisation Report 2017: Will Gigabit LTE and 5G Bring Higher Revenues - How 4G is Currently Monetised by MNOs Given that this is a Key Challenge for the Industry as a Whole

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "5G Monetisation: Will Gigabit LTE and 5G bring Higher Revenues?" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This study on the monetisation of 4G and 5G first examines how 4G is currently monetised by MNOs given that this is a key challenge for the industry as a whole.

It then explores in depth the paths to monetising 5G and how to avoid the traps and pitfalls encountered with 4G.

The study gives views on the new business models and value chains that are likely to be created by 5G.

Finally, it analyses three scenarios for 5G monetisation.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. LTE monetisation

1.1.1. How is LTE currently monetised?

1.1.2. LTE is still difficult to monetise

1.2. How could 5G get rid of LTE models?

1.2.1. Specific technological components to enable 5G

1.2.2. 5G new opportunities

1.2.3. Three scenarios for 5G monetisation

1.3. Market forecasts

2. Methodology and definitions

2.1. General methodology of reports

2.2. Market assessment and forecasts

3. LTE monetisation

3.1. How is LTE currently monetised?

3.1.1. Volume-based billing

3.1.2. Speed-based pricing

3.1.3. Vertically integrated companies' content strategies: HD video a new criterion

3.2. LTE is still difficult to monetise in Europe

3.3. Has LTE investment been profitable?

4. Will 5G kill LTE business models?

4.1. 5G has more specificities than former mobile technologies

4.1.1. Key challenges and design principles

4.1.2. Key technological components to meet key challenges

4.1.3. MNOs' benefits from network slicing and virtualisation

4.2. A host of 5G technical trials are validating 5G capabilities

4.3. 5G brings in new opportunities

4.3.1. 5G is expected to enhance current use cases and expand to new ones

4.3.2. 5G will integrate many technologies -- cellular, wireless, LPWAN IoT and more. Usage will be truly gigantic, necessitating new ideas

4.3.3. 5G eases arrival of new players on network portions or advent of new arrangements

4.4. Three scenarios for 5G monetisation

4.4.1. Factors affecting scenarios

4.4.2. Scenario 1: eMBB, immersive and interactive Virtual Reality /Augmented Reality (VR/AR)

4.4.3. Scenario 2: Ultra-reliable MTC/Ultra-Reliable Low-Latency Communications (uMTC/uRLLC)

4.4.4. Scenario 3: Massive IoT and verticals

4.4.5. Wrap-up

5. Market forecasts

5.1. LTE market forecasts

5.1.1. SIM LTE estimates and forecasts

5.1.2. LTE revenues estimates and forecasts

5.2. 5G market forecasts

6. Annex: operator benchmark

7. Glossary



Companies Mentioned



