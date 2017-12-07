NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate by RPM GLOBAL expected in early January 2018

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 7, 2017) - Para Resources Inc. (TSXV: PBR) (WKN: A14YF1) (OTC Pink: PRSRF) (the "Company" or "Para") is pleased to announce that an NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Gold Road Mine and surrounding mineral claims under the control of Para has been filed on SEDAR and is available for review.

Some selected highlights from the report: