Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 7, 2017) - Sojourn Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SOJ) ("Sojourn" or the "Company") today reports its 2017 first pass exploration program located multi-element stream sediment and/or soil anomalies associated with several of the historic volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) and porphyry geophysical targets at its Oweegee Dome Project ("Oweegee"). Oweegee is one of two key Golden Triangle properties the Company optioned from Millrock Resources Inc. in August 2017 in conjunction with $1.1M financing and 1:3 share consolidation.

The 2017 Oweegee stream sediment and targeted soil sampling was Sojourn's first pass ground exploration program through the bulk of the 312 square kilometer Oweegee property and has exceeded management expectations. The stream sediments and soils suggest the area underlying and/or draining three of the five VMS Airborne Versatile Time Domain Electro Magnetics (VTEM) target zones are anomalous in Ag, Pb and Zn, while two of the thirteen VTEM survey porphyry target zones are anomalous in Au and Cu. More importantly, this program also found multi-element stream sediment and soil anomalous in the area hosting the Deltaic zone and its historic mineralization.

"We're very pleased with these initial results in this large and prospective property," stated Interim CEO Tim Henneberry. "We expect the freshly exposed bedrock resulting from recent retreating glaciers and snowfields will greatly assist in 'ground truthing' the key identified anomalies. We plan to aggressively follow up with ground prospecting and sampling programs in 2018 to establish drill targets and feel this new program should provide some interesting times for Sojourn and its shareholders."

The 2017 Oweegee program consisted of stream sediment sampling at variable distances along the accessible drainages throughout the property and targeted soil sampling over six of the key geophysical anomalies. A total of 464 stream sediment sites were sampled and 324 soils were collected. Statistics for the sampling programs are as follows:





Stream Sediments ppb

Au ppm

Ag ppm

As ppm

Cu ppm

Mo ppm

Pb ppm

Zn Count 464.0 464 464 464 464 464 464 Mean 2.0 0.24 16 84 2 7 129 Minimum 0.3 0.04 1 7 0 1 48 Maximum 291.0 1.27 464 502 26 709 620 75th percentile 3.6 0.36 25 117 3 11 178 90th percentile 8.7 0.50 46 159 5 15 241 95th percentile 24.2 0.66 68 201 6 23 319 98th percentile 44.3 0.90 144 231 9 49 446 Soils ppb

Au ppm

Ag ppm

As ppm

Cu ppm

Mo ppm

Pb ppm

Zn Count 324.0 324 324 324 324 324 324 Mean 2.0 0.31 17 69 2 8 96 Minimum 0.2 0.04 1 8 0 1 6 Maximum 734.0 6.34 1360 750 42 211 5560 75th percentile 4.3 0.56 28 102 4 13 133 90th percentile 11.1 1.00 91 131 8 25 236 95th percentile 28.5 1.57 162 162 11 56 325 98th percentile 45.6 2.45 658 226 17 110 442

All samples were sent to the ALS Minerals Ltd. prep lab in Terrace for subsequent shipment and analysis at the ALS Minerals Ltd. North Vancouver, BC laboratory, an 17025:2005 certified facility. All samples were collected by Equity Exploration Consultants Ltd. personnel and securely stored until delivery to ALS Minerals Terrace. Equity implemented a QA/QC program utilizing duplicate sampling and blanks at an average rate of one duplicate or blank per 15 samples. No QA/QC anomalies were noted in the analyses.

Detailed stream sediment and soil plots for the first pass program, an Oweegee geological summary, and the recently completed 43-101 report are also posted on the Oweegee page at: sojournexploration.com.

The Oweegee property lies within the unconformable contact between the Triassic Stuhini group and the Jurassic Hazelton group, a contact becoming increasing important as the key targeting feature for porphyry and related deposits within the Golden Triangle. While the property has a long exploration history, the bulk of historic exploration has been focused on a confined area in the south, the Deltaic Grid area and its porphyry mineralization where highlights from 8 drill holes include:

DDHDC07-03 -- 138.67 metres grading 0.189 g/t Au and 0.074 per cent Cu, including: 17.14 metres grading 0.468 g/t Au and 0.11 per cent Cu; 17.08 metres grading 0.140 g/t Au and 0.17 per cent Cu.

DDHDC96-02 -- 80.1 metres grading 0.248 g/t Au and 941 ppm Cu;

24.4 metres grading 0.262 g/t Au and 0.16 per cent Cu.

Five surface holes totalling 1,195.7 metres were completed by Viceroy Resource Corp. in 1996. The complete 1996 results can be found in British Columbia Ministry of Energy and Mines Assessment report 24867. The three surface holes totalling 1,024.8 metres were completed in 2007 by Weekes Investment Group, a private corporation. The complete 2007 results can be found in British Columbia Ministry of Energy and Mines Assessment report 30126.

Sojourn is earning a 100% interest, subject to underlying royalties in the Oweegee property by making share issuances of 2,300,000 common shares and completing $2,000,000 in exploration over the next three years.

R. Tim Henneberry, P.Geo., Interim President, CEO and Director of Sojourn Exploration Inc. and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

