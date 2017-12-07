Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 7, 2017) - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of diamond drilling proximal to previously drilled hole OG17-002 that was collared to test a geophysical Induced Polarization (IP) target and successfully intersected two zones of gold mineralization. The first zone intersected 3.97 meters (m) (from 96.88 m to 100.85 m down hole) of 4.96 grams per tonne (g/t) gold (Au) within a broader zone which assayed 3.07 g/t Au over 8.22 m. A second zone, further down the hole, returned a core length intercept (from 129 m to 143 m) of 1.43 g/t Au over 14 m. This mineralization is hosted within a strongly altered felsic dyke with visible gold and is similar to footwall mineralization in the Thomas Ogden Zone (TOZ). (See MEK News Release dated May 3, 2017)

Significant folding of the stratigraphy has been documented in hole OG17-002, a potential structural control for higher-grade gold mineralization along the fold hinges at the TOZ area. The upcoming diamond drill program is designed to further evaluate stratigraphy west of TOZ.

Results from this drilling will be released once they are received and compiled by the company.

The Property is held under a joint venture in which Metals Creek owns 50%, and Goldcorp Canada Ltd. ("Goldcorp") owns 50% (as manager and on behalf of the Porcupine Joint Venture, a joint venture between Goldcorp Inc. and Goldcorp Canada Ltd.) with MEK being the operator of the project. The Ogden claims cover eight kilometers of strike length of the Porcupine-Destor Fault between Goldcorp's 16.6 million ounce Dome Mine and Tahoe Resources West Timmins Mine. The vast majority of the Porcupine-Destor Fault on the property is underexplored, compared to other properties in the Timmins Gold camp.

Michael MacIsaac, P.Geo and VP Exploration for the Corporation and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for this release, and supervised the preparation of the information forming the basis for this release.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property, including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has a 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF) that stretches between Timmins, Ontario and Val d'Or, Quebec. The Company has also recently entered into an Option/JV with Trifecta Gold Ltd. on Metals Creek's Squid properties in Yukon. Metals Creek also has an option agreement with Quadro Resources on Metals Creeks and Benton Resources Staghorn Gold Project in Newfoundland as well as two option agreements with Anaconda Mining Inc. on Metals Creek's Jacksons Arm and Tilt Cove Properties also in Newfoundland. The company have also signed a LOI on its Clarks Brook property with Sokoman Iron Corp. and is engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of other mineral resource properties, and presently has mining interests in Ontario, Yukon and Newfoundland and Labrador. Additional information concerning the Corporation is contained in documents filed by the Corporation with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedar.com.



