

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Toro Co (TTC) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $33.85 million, or $0.31 per share. This was higher than $30.23 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.3% to $488.63 million. This was up from $468.36 million last year.



Toro Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $33.85 Mln. vs. $30.23 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.0% -EPS (Q4): $0.31 vs. $0.27 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.29 -Revenue (Q4): $488.63 Mln vs. $468.36 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.3%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX