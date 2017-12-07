sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 07.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 572 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

30,959 Euro		-0,738
-2,33 %
WKN: A2ANWT ISIN: BMG982941046 Ticker-Symbol: XLF 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
XL GROUP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
XL GROUP LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,497
31,785
15:35
31,304
34,309
06.12.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
XL GROUP LTD
XL GROUP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
XL GROUP LTD30,959-2,33 %