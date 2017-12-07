Crystal Amber Fund Limited - Monthly Net Asset Value

07 December 2017



CRYSTAL AMBER FUND LIMITED

("Crystal Amber Fund' or the "Fund')

Monthly Net Asset Value



Crystal Amber Fund announces that its unaudited net asset value ("NAV') per share at 30 November 2017 was 186.55 pence (31 October 2017: 197.61 pence per share).

The proportion of the Fund's NAV at 30 November 2017 represented by the ten largest shareholdings, other investments and cash (including accruals), was as follows:

Top ten shareholdings Pence per share Percentage of investee equity held Hurricane Energy plc 40.2 8.0% Northgate plc 29.3 5.1% FairFX Group plc 21.5 16.3% STV Group plc 19.0 14.4% NCC Group plc 13.2 2.1% Ocado Group plc 11.7 0.5% Leaf Clean Energy Co. 11.2 29.9% Sutton Harbour Holdings plc 7.9 29.3% GI Dynamics Inc 3.7 46.7% Hansard Global plc 2.9 2.3% Total of ten largest holdings 160.6 Other investments 25.5 Cash and accruals 0.5 Total NAV 186.6

For further enquiries please contact:

Crystal Amber Fund Limited

Chris Waldron (Chairman)

Tel: 01481 716 000

www.crystalamber.com

Allenby Capital Limited - Nominated Adviser

David Worlidge/James Thomas/Liz Kirchner

Tel: 020 3328 5656

Winterflood Investment Trusts - Broker

Joe Winkley/Neil Langford

Tel: 020 3100 0160

Crystal Amber Advisers (UK) LLP - Investment Adviser

Richard Bernstein

Tel: 020 7478 9080