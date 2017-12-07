sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
07.12.2017 | 15:00
Crystal Amber Fund Limited - Monthly Net Asset Value

PR Newswire
London, December 7

07 December 2017

CRYSTAL AMBER FUND LIMITED

("Crystal Amber Fund' or the "Fund')

Monthly Net Asset Value


Crystal Amber Fund announces that its unaudited net asset value ("NAV') per share at 30 November 2017 was 186.55 pence (31 October 2017: 197.61 pence per share).

The proportion of the Fund's NAV at 30 November 2017 represented by the ten largest shareholdings, other investments and cash (including accruals), was as follows:

Top ten shareholdingsPence per sharePercentage of investee equity held
Hurricane Energy plc40.28.0%
Northgate plc29.35.1%
FairFX Group plc21.516.3%
STV Group plc19.014.4%
NCC Group plc13.22.1%
Ocado Group plc11.70.5%
Leaf Clean Energy Co.11.229.9%
Sutton Harbour Holdings plc7.929.3%
GI Dynamics Inc3.746.7%
Hansard Global plc2.92.3%
Total of ten largest holdings160.6
Other investments25.5
Cash and accruals0.5
Total NAV186.6

For further enquiries please contact:

Crystal Amber Fund Limited

Chris Waldron (Chairman)

Tel: 01481 716 000

www.crystalamber.com

Allenby Capital Limited - Nominated Adviser

David Worlidge/James Thomas/Liz Kirchner

Tel: 020 3328 5656

Winterflood Investment Trusts - Broker

Joe Winkley/Neil Langford

Tel: 020 3100 0160

Crystal Amber Advisers (UK) LLP - Investment Adviser

Richard Bernstein

Tel: 020 7478 9080


© 2017 PR Newswire