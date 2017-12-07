Ipreo Appoints New Head of Global Client Relations for the Global Markets Group

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Ipreo, a leading global provider of workflow solutions and market intelligence to financial services and corporate professionals, announced that it has hired Michael Wood as Managing Director, Global Head of Sales, Account Management & Client Success for Ipreo's Global Markets Group ("GMG").

Wood joins Ipreo from Bloomberg with over 17 years of experience, having managed global sales teams, both Fixed Income and Equity products on the buy-side and sell-side, focused on business strategy, pipeline development, product innovation, client service and change management. At Ipreo, he will be focused on refining and advancing the firm's GMG client strategy and optimizing operations.

"The addition of Mike to our leadership bench is another indication of our continued commitment to superior client service," said Bill Sherman, EVP, Head of the Global Markets Group at Ipreo. "We're confident Mike's experience and expertise will help us to further our existing momentum in the marketplace, continue to strengthen our client organization, and optimize how we support our clients in an ever-evolving market environment."

Wood will be based in New York.

About Ipreo

Ipreo powers the networks that connect capital to ideas. We are a leading global provider of financial services technology, data and analytics, supporting all participants in the capital-raising process, including banks, public and private companies, institutional and individual investors, as well as research, asset management and wealth management firms. Our unique, cross-asset class solutions equip our clients with the information and tools they need for more effective decision-making and a more efficient workflow. Ipreo is private-equity held by Blackstone and Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division, and has more than 1700 people serving clients in every major financial hub around the world. For more information, visit www.ipreo.com.