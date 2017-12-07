Global Virtualisation in Telco Networks Market Dataset & Report 2017 - Forecasts to 2021: Which Markets for SDN and NFV, and what Perspectives with Network Slicing for 5G

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

This report provides a state of the art review of the real benefits and various implementations of SDN and NFV concepts within telco network infrastructures. It describes how the two concepts will be necessary for the evolution of telco networks for network slicing as part of 5G.

Furthermore, the report includes a benchmark of trials and implementations giving a global overview of the real involvement of telcos along with the detailed network transformation strategies of major telcos.

What does SDN/NFV change for telco networks?

How far virtualisation is key for network slicing?

Who are the key players involved

The study also includes a dataset providing a market sizing in terms of investments in SDN/NFV done by telecom operators, enterprise and cloud providers with forecasts up to 2021.

Dataset Scope

SDN/NFV market size: investments in SDN/NFV done by telecom operators, enterprise and cloud providers for four regions: World, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific

Forecasts up to 2021

SDN/NFV by type of players

Telecom operators

Entreprises

Cloud providers

Annual growth rate

SDN/NFV benchmark by operator

Programme

Projects

Main vendors/Infrastructure

Investment

Geographic Areas

Asia-Pacific

Europe

North America

World

Slideshow:

Definitions of SDN and NFV

SDN and NFV benefits for telcos

Future networks - 5G and network slicing

Application of SDN and NFV in telco networks

Deployment of SDN- and NFV-based enterprise services

Telco strategies

Benchmark of SDN and NFV deployments

SDN and NFV market size

Large ecosystem of infrastructure providers

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Methodology & definitions

2.1. General methodology of reports

2.2. SDN and NFV, definitions of the concepts

3. Benefits of SDN and NFV for telcos

3.1. Four categories of benefits expected from SDN and NFV

3.2. Feedback from early implementations

4. Application of SDN and NFV within telco network: concepts and implementation

4.1. NFV architecture

4.1.1. Description and interests

4.1.2. Telcos' implementation

4.2. The virtualisation of fixed access

4.2.1. Description and interests

4.2.2. Telcos' implementation

4.3. The virtualisation of radio access

4.3.1. vRAN

4.3.2. Potential development: Mobile Edge Computing (MEC)

4.4. The virtualisation of the core network

4.4.1. Description and interests

4.4.2. Telcos' implementation

4.5. The virtualisation of CPE

4.6. SDN- and NFV-based application services

4.6.1. Enterprise services

4.6.2. Potential development: Virtual network services

5. Network slicing for 5G capabilities

5.1. Technical descriptions

5.1.1. The concept

5.1.2. Status of network slicing in 5G standardisation

5.1.3. Trials

5.2. Business implications

5.2.1. Short to mid-term

5.2.2. Longer term and limits

6. Players' positioning

6.1. Synthesis of current SDN and NFV trials and deployments

6.2. Major telcos' positioning and strategy in virtualisation

6.2.1. AT&T

6.2.2. BT

6.2.3. China Mobile

6.2.4. DT

6.2.5. Orange

6.2.6. Telefnica

6.2.7. Verizon

6.2.8. Vodafone

6.3. Infrastructure providers

7. Market sizing



