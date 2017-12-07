Matthew Rivett Named EVP of Local Motors

CHANDLER, Arizona, Dec. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Local Motors has announced the promotion of Matthew Rivett, from Chief Operating Officer to Executive Vice President.

"Local Motors has pioneered rapid product commercialization in Mobility consistently driving the pace of development since the introduction of the Rally Fighter in 2009. Matthew has been a stellar addition to the team and has earned his leadership stripes with his collaborative pragmatic approach to mission oriented leadership of a challenging technical launch. I and the board and stakeholders look forward to seeing his accomplishments in this new role." - Jay Rogers, CEO

Matthew has been employed with Local Motors since 2014, and prior to his tenure at Local Motors, Matthew served as a Project Manager and Ship Superintendent for Portsmouth Naval Shipyards. Matthew earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Management and several other certifications while serving in the United States Military where he operated US Navy submarines.

Under Matthew's guidance Local Motors will refocus their Arizona locations; turning the existing Chandler facility into the new Microfactory space for Olli -- the World's first self-driving, cognitive, electric vehicle. Matthew will lead the development of the next generation Olli, and will put Local Motors on the path to deliver 50 Olli vehicles by the end of 2018. Matthew shares Local Motors' commitment to delivering a quality product with a superior reputation.

When asked about this new role at Local Motors, Matthew says, "It is an amazing opportunity and an honor to lead the Local Motors team. Local Motors is a group of highly talented and capable people that believe strongly in the work they do. I believe that we will change the landscape of mobility and manufacturing in the near future as we integrate technology into our production vehicles at a faster rate than has been seen before."

About Local Motors

Local Motors is a ground mobility company focused on shaping the future for the better. Founded in 2007 with a belief in open collaboration and co-creation, Local Motors began low volume vehicle manufacturing of open-source designs using multiple micro-factories. In 2009, Local Motors launched the world's first co-created vehicle, The Rally Fighter. Since then, Local Motors has debuted Strati, the World's first 3D-printed car in 2014 and the World's first self-driving, cognitive, electric vehicle, Olli. Local Motors believes that Olli is the answer to a sustainable, affordable, accessible transportation solution for all.

