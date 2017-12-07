Company's ADVOS Technology Represents First System Worldwide for Advanced Multi-Organ Support

Hepa Wash, a Munich-based manufacturer of the worldwide first method for advanced multi-organ support, announced today its collaboration with the German Accelerator Life Sciences (GALS) program, an initiative founded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy (BMWi), to facilitate the company's U.S. expansion.

The mortality rate of intensive care patients with multi-organ failure is still very high. Although dysfunctions of the main detoxification organs, liver, lungs, and kidneys, can clearly be delineated, the failure of one organ can affect several others. This leads to a life-threatening toxin accumulation in the body and subsequently to progressive organ failure and death.

Hepa Wash recently introduced the innovative approach of the ADVOS (Advanced Organ Support) procedure, which offers multi-organ support for liver, lungs, and kidneys and correction of acid-base balance disorders. The ADVOS device represents an evolution from conventional dialysis machines, as it uses protein enriched dialysis water instead of regular dialysis water and allows targeted manipulation of acidity of the dialysis fluid. Within the device, the dialysis fluid is permanently reprocessed and cleared of toxins to maintain a constantly high detoxification performance. The AVDOS procedure has already proven its capabilities in several studies and in large university hospitals in Germany.

"We are very excited about being accepted into the GALS program. As this is a very competitive program, it shows that our team has done great work so far. Also, highly accomplished U.S. experts see the great potential of our ADVOS multi-organ support to revolutionize treatment in intensive care settings and improve patient survival," commented Dr. Bernhard Kreymann, CEO and founder of Hepa Wash. "The U.S. market is the largest medical technology market in the world, but it also follows its own set of rules. Therefore, it is of utmost importance to be supported by experienced U.S. specialists in establishing a strategy for market approval, reimbursement, and market penetration. Hence, we very much look forward working with the GALS advisors to analyze our US market readiness and develop our FDA and reimbursement strategy."

"We look forward to working with Hepa Wash. The company's ADVOS technology has enormous potential to improve the treatment of organ-failure patients worldwide," commented strategic project lead and GALS mentor Michael Bogenstaetter. "I am confident that GALS can add to Hepa Wash's success by assisting in the continued development of the company's U.S. strategy," added Christoph Lengauer, CEO of the German Accelerator Life Sciences.

Hepa Wash's U.S. expansion will be guided by a team of GALS mentors with profound commercial and technical expertise in the field of organ support. Additional support through GALS includes access to the vast GALS network of medical device industry leaders, investors, and top-notch service providers.

About Hepa Wash:

Hepa Wash has established the ADVOS system, the first method in the world for extended and individualized support of the human body's main detoxification organs: the liver, the lungs and the kidneys. The company was founded in Garching near Munich in mid-2005 by renowned nephrology and multi-organ support expert Dr. Bernhard Kreymann who had been instrumental in establishing the previous gold standard of organ support using single-pass albumin dialysis. Building on this expertise, Hepa Wash is developing reliable treatment methods to close the therapeutic gap in multi-organ failure.

About the German Accelerator Life Sciences:

The German Accelerator Life Sciences (GALS) is an initiative of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy (BMWi) with the goal of helping German startups and young companies succeed in the global marketplace. GALS, centrally located and highly connected in the world's leading life sciences innovation hub in Cambridge, Massachusetts, offers support in multiple areas: from operational assistance to high-end strategic guidance by experienced industry experts and key opinion leaders. GALS opened its doors in October 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

For more information, visit: www.GermanAccelerator.com/Life-Sciences

Additional Material:

For more on the functionality of the ADVOS procedure, please click: http://hepawash.com/en/funktionsweise/

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171207005169/en/

Contacts:

Hepa Wash GmbH

Julia Rochser, M.A., +49 (89) 4111842-27

Marketing Manager

marketing@hepawash.com

or

German Accelerator Life Sciences

Annika Pierson, +1-617-531-0404

Head of Strategy Operations

gals@germanaccelerator.com