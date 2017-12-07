Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Forecast to 2027

LONDON, December 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global pharmaceutical excipients market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% in the first half of the forecast period. In 2016, the synthetic segment held the largest share of the global pharmaceutical excipients market. The synthetic segment was valued at $2.2bn in 2016.

Report Scope

• Global Pharmaceutical Excipients market forecasts to 2027

• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the global pharmaceutical excipient marketby chemistry type:

- Plant-Based

- Animal Chemistry

- Mineral

- Synthetic

• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the global pharmaceutical excipient marketby application type:

- Oral Application

- Topical Application

- Parental Application

- Other Application

• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the global pharmaceutical excipient marketby functionality:

- Binders

- Diluents

- Glidants

- Disintegrant

- Other Functionality

• This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2027 for theseregional and national markets:

- North America: US and Canada

- Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America

- Europe: UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Russia, Poland, NORDIC, BENELUX, Rest of Europe

- APAC: China, India, Australia & New Zealand, Japan, Rest of APAC

- MEA: GCC Countries, South Africa, North Africa, Rest of MEA

Each region is further broken down by chemistry type, application type and functionality

• Our study gives aSWOT Analysis, Market Attractiveness Index, Market Share Split and BPS Analysis.

• Our study discusses theselected leading companiesthat are the major players in the pharmaceutical excipients market:

- Evonik Industries AG

- BASF SE

- Innophos Holdings Inc.

- The Lubrizol Corporation

- The DOW Chemical Company

- Wacker Chemie AG

- Ashland Inc.

Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the global pharmaceutical excipients market. You find data, trends and predictions.

