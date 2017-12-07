ARIA Software Defined Security Platform Delivers Innovative and Cost-Effective Approach to Securing DevOps Environments



BOSTON, 2017-12-07 15:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSPi (NASDAQ:CSPI), a provider of advanced security products and security services, as well as IT technology managed services, announced today that it was named a finalist in the "Best New Security Product" category for its ARIA Software-Defined Security (SDS) platform. CSPi's ARIA SDS platform is the only solution on the market that can meet the agile and scalable nature of DevOps processes by automatically securing both containerized and VM deployments through assured source spawning, while protecting the data with high performance, per application encryption. This approach brings balance to the need for rapid application development and the necessity to maintain the consistent application of security policies and data access rights within a traditional IT infrastructure. This award is the strongest recognition to date for a solution that takes a proactive and holistic approach to data and network security.



"Our ARIA solution provides the critical functionality needed to fully secure a DevOps environment, without requiring changes to how application developers or InfoSec teams go about their jobs," said Gary Southwell, General Manager, CSPi Cyber Security Products. "ARIA makes production data and other critical assets impenetrable to breaches - allowing it to span both the public and private cloud, improving latency and response times, independent of server load. In a few easy steps, developers can secure their applications with ARIA agents, and InfoSec teams can then programmatically apply the appropriate security policies to these application instances."



CSPi's ARIA SDS platform deploys within the NSX architecture by allowing NSX to access specific traffic flows between any VMS, intra-server or inter-server, to take advantage of security features provided by the ARIA platform. NSX installations leveraging ARIA can experience a ten-fold improvement in application performance by offloading key functions, such as encryption and key management, to a CSPi-provided secure intelligent network adapter. Security policies are bridged beyond NSX domains into containerized or other DevOps worlds in the public as well as private cloud infrastructures.



The CSPi ARIA SDS solution allows:



-- Offloading of core-intensive services, like encryption, to an intelligent NIC - up to 50 Gbps line rate -- Breach-proof server applications by leveraging the NIC for key storage and execution -- Visibility and provisioning of security policies across virtual environments -- Integration with NSX - map network flows to SDS Security services -- Ten-fold cost reduction in deploying crypto services by offloading server cores and avoiding server upgrades



To learn more about CSPi's ARIA SDS platform visit: https://www.cspi.com/ARIA



The Best of VMWorld Awards were initially announced on Aug. 29 at VMWorld 2017 sponsored by VMware in Las Vegas. As the official media partner for the VMWorld Awards for the 11th year in a row, TechTarget's SearchServerVirtualization.com staff appointed a team of experts and editors that selected winning products from more than 150 entries. The team judged the products according to their innovation, value, performance, reliability, and ease of use. The full list of winners and finalists is available at http://searchservervirtualization.techtarget.com/.



About CSPi CSPi (NASDAQ:CSPI) maintains two distinct and dynamic divisions - the High Performance Products, including the Cybersecurity Center of Excellence, and Technology Solutions - with a shared vision for technology excellence. CSPi's HPP division offers advanced cybersecurity solutions, as well as extreme-performance ethernet adapters for diverse applications, including security, financial trading, content creation/distribution, storage networking applications. CSPi's Technology Solutions division provides innovative technology solutions for network solutions, wireless and mobility, unified communications and collaboration, data center solutions, advanced security, along with professional and managed services across those technology focus areas. CSPi Technology Solutions works with the world's leading IT software and infrastructure companies to create solutions for the unique IT requirements of its customers. For more information, please visit www.cspi.com.



