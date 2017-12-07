Levy will expand the reseller network in 2018 and launch a new MSSP and SI program



SAN JOSE, Calif., 2017-12-07 15:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skybox Security, a global leader in cybersecurity management, announced today that Uri Levy will be taking on a new responsibility as the Vice President of Worldwide Channels to lead the growth of the company's global reseller network. Levy, who has been a longstanding member of the senior leadership team at Skybox, will drive the strategic direction of Skybox's channel program in 2018, which the company expects to be a key driver of future revenue growth.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8f03b8e3-293f-419a-ba34-b967a fefb35b



Among the initiatives Levy will launch in the coming year is a new managed security service provider (MSSP) and system integrator (SI) program that includes enhanced certification and training, as well as expanded field technical engagement and support. Levy will also focus on further improving partner sales enablement, channel marketing, and training and certification programs for resellers. A portion of Skybox's recently announced $150 million growth equity investment will go to supporting those initiatives.



"Uri has been instrumental in helping Skybox grow into the company it is today by developing business in key markets, and we are proud to have him apply his expertise to the channel," said Stewart Fox, executive vice president of worldwide sales at Skybox. "Growing our channel business is an important, strategic goal, so we're dedicating our best resources to make it happen. Uri intimately understands and appreciates the value of our partners and how to best enable them to match our offering to customers' security management needs."



Over the last decade, Levy has built and managed leading network and security integrators, such as CA and NetCom Systems, consistently achieving sustained growth and brand leadership for its products and services. He served as regional marketing director for CA and general manager of Netcom Systems. Prior to that, Levy served as vice president of sales and marketing at Xpert Integrated Systems.



Levy earned his Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from the Interdisciplinary Centre (IDC) in Herzliya and Executive MBA from Tel Aviv University.



