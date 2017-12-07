With 18 percent market share, IHS Markit Report lists Aryaka as one of the leading SD-WAN Vendors



SAN MATEO, Calif., 2017-12-07 15:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aryaka is the largest independent SD-WAN provider by market share and revenues in calendar Q3 2017, according to IHS Markit's Data Center Network Equipment Quarterly Market Tracker report.



IHS Markit says Aryaka garnered an 18 percent share of the global SD-WAN market in Q3 2017 (after excluding the company's connectivity revenue), ranking it second overall, but making it the largest independent SD-WAN vendor (other players have been recently acquired). Aryaka ranks ahead of companies like Cisco, Viptela, Citrix, and others in the report.



"Aryaka is proud to be recognized as a market leader because it is a testament to the fact that we've tripled our business in the last three years," said Shawn Farshchi, President and CEO of Aryaka. "That growth can be attributed to the fact that we have a cloud-native private network-based global SD-WAN that enables us to deliver significantly better global application performance while other suppliers that rely on internet links cannot commit to SLAs. Delivering SD-WAN as a service also appeals to our global clients because they want to consume SD-WAN instead of constructing networks, much like they are consuming cloud services today. Our solid differentiation is why Aryaka has its sights set on an IPO while the remaining independent SD-WAN players are trying to get acquired."



Deployed by more than 700 global enterprises, Aryaka is the leading global SD-WAN provider and has the fastest growing global SD-WAN solution in the market today, delivering enhanced performance for cloud and on-premises applications worldwide. Aryaka's Global SD-WAN has quickly become the only viable MPLS replacement solution for global enterprises requiring alternatives to legacy WAN infrastructures for mission-critical application delivery.



About Aryaka Aryaka is transforming how global enterprises connect sites and users worldwide, and use mission-critical applications to support modern business execution demands. Aryaka's Global SD-WAN combines a purpose-built private network, SD-WAN, optimization and acceleration techniques, connectivity to cloud platforms, and network visibility in a single solution that is delivered as a service.



