From Risk Assessment to Ongoing Compliance Management, New Services Help Prepare Businesses for Europe's New Data Protection Framework

Trustwave today announced new compliance services designed to help businesses worldwide assess and prepare for the European Union General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new data protection law which applies to all organizations worldwide that control or process the personal data of EU citizens.

Taking effect on May 25, 2018, the GDPR replaces the EU Data Protection Directive and defines how personal data of EU citizens is lawfully collected, processed and stored while giving greater transparency and control to data subjects. Data breaches attributed to non-compliance could lead to steep fines of up to €20 million or four percent of global annual turnover for the preceding financial year, whichever is greater.

Trustwave GDPR services leverage the company's expertise in cybersecurity to help businesses understand the flow and housing of personal data through each department, the associated compliance risks, and how new GDPR principles apply to that process. They include:

GDPR Workshop a consultative session on the scope of the regulation and its requirements, as well as a comprehensive overview on the extent to which the entire business must engage to address GDPR.

a consultative session on the scope of the regulation and its requirements, as well as a comprehensive overview on the extent to which the entire business must engage to address GDPR. GDPR Privacy and Information Security Risk Assessment a deep dive to assess how well a business is addressing GDPR in terms of personal data and sensitive personal data paths, how it is collected, processed, protected, and housed internally as well as through customers, partners, contractors, and third-party cloud providers. Also includes collaborative strategic planning for remediating gaps leading to non-compliance.

a deep dive to assess how well a business is addressing GDPR in terms of personal data and sensitive personal data paths, how it is collected, processed, protected, and housed internally as well as through customers, partners, contractors, and third-party cloud providers. Also includes collaborative strategic planning for remediating gaps leading to non-compliance. Data Protection Impact Assessment evaluation of ongoing GDPR compliance focused on high-risk business processes.

"With its strict guidelines on how personal data is handled and heavy fines for non-compliance, the GDPR is poised to be the single greatest compliance event in decades and will be a wakeup call for businesses that are not prepared," said Michael Aminzade, vice president of global compliance and risk services at Trustwave. "Fortunately, as a recognized leader in compliance management and cybersecurity, we are well-positioned to help businesses both address GDPR and help ensure compliancy well into the future."

Trustwave's deep expertise in cybersecurity gives its customers the advantage in staying ahead of threats to personal data which could lead to steep fines under GDPR. Trustwave SpiderLabs, its renowned team of specialized security researchers, incident responders, and ethical hackers, together with globally dispersed Advanced Security Operation Centers (ASOCs) delivers up-to-the-second threat intelligence and remediation to help keep businesses compliant and cyber-ready twenty-four hours a day.

"Not adhering to GDPR is simply not an option for any size company," added Aminzade. "Trustwave can help remove the anxiety associated with new processes and procedures typically tied to regulations with a looming deadline. Although GDPR seems far off, if you haven't begun planning, now is the time."

For more information about Trustwave's GDPR compliance services, visit: https://www.trustwave.com/Solutions/By-Compliance-Mandate/EU-General-Data-Protection-Regulation/.

About Trustwave

Trustwave helps businesses fight cybercrime, protect data and reduce security risk. With cloud and managed security services, integrated technologies and a team of security experts, ethical hackers and researchers, Trustwave enables businesses to transform the way they manage their information security and compliance programs. More than three million businesses are enrolled in the Trustwave TrustKeeper cloud platform, through which Trustwave delivers automated, efficient and cost-effective threat, vulnerability and compliance management. Trustwave is headquartered in Chicago, with customers in 96 countries. For more information about Trustwave, visit https://www.trustwave.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171207005096/en/

Contacts:

Trustwave

Steve Fiore, +1 312 470 8662

sfiore@trustwave.com