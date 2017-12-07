Infiniti Research, a global competitive intelligence solutions provider, has announced the release of their new customer segmentation study on the healthcare industry. A renowned cardiac pacemaker manufacturer wanted to divide customers into segments based on their behavior and needs and stay ahead of the competition. The client also wanted to profile potential customers and maintain a strong customer relationship.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171207005460/en/

Leveraging Customer Segmentation for a Renowned Cardiac Pacemaker Manufacturer Helps Identify Demographics With High Growth Potential (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the customer segmentation experts at Infiniti, "The healthcare sector is shifting toward a customer-oriented environment, and major cardiac pacemaker manufacturers are relying on customer segmentation to determine the most and the least profitable customer segments."

With the rising concerns pertaining to the availability of suitable healthcare facilities, governments across the globe are implementing certain initiatives to provide favorable treatment options. Cardiac pacemakers play a vital role in addressing concerns about treating life-threatening cardiovascular diseases. Leading players in the cardiac pacemaker manufacturing industry are relying on customer segmentation solutions to segregate their customers and implement a value-based approach to spur revenues.

Request a free brochure to see how Infiniti Research's solutions can help you.

The solution presented by Infiniti helped the client to determine the needs and preferences of the customers and influence marketing efforts to target specific customer segments. The client was able to improve customer service and enhance loyalty and retention. Also, the client was able to identify new products and designed products to meet the customer expectations.

This customer segmentation solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Comprehend the buying characteristics of the customers and anticipate the most profitable customer segments

Tailor the resources accordingly to meet the needs of the customers

To know more, request a free proposal

This customer segmentation solution offered predictive insights on:

Identifying the most and the least profitable segments and accordingly allocating resources

Segmenting customers into different groups with similar needs

To know more, request a free proposal

View the full customer segmentation study here:

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/casestudy/cardiac-pacemaker-customer-segmentation

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 14+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171207005460/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

hello@infinitiresearch.com

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us