Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-12-07 15:10 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INVL Technology, a company that invests in IT businesses, transferred the shares of Finnish company Nordic Cyber Security Oy, that manages 77.35 percent of Deltagon Group Oy shares, for EUR 5.25 million. Finnish state-owned enterprise Suomen Erillisverkot (State Security Networks Ltd) paid EUR 5.25 million for 100 percent of Nordic Cyber Security shares.



The deal was closed on 7 December 2017. It will have no significant influence on the results of INVL Technology.



The person authorized to provide additional information: Kazimieras Tonkunas INVL Technology Managing Partner e-mail k.tonkunas@invltechnology.lt