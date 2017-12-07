Including 4.89 Au g/t for 9.7m (HC-17-11) and 1,118.35 Ag g/t for 2.85m (HC-17-09)

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 7, 2017) - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (FSE: TUC) (the "Company" or "Tudor Gold") is pleased to announce final results for the 2017 exploration season from the GR2 Zone of its Treaty Creek property. The HC extension of the GR2 Zone was discovered during the 2017 exploration program and carries high-grade gold and silver mineralization.

The Treaty Creek property is situated north of the Seabridge Gold Inc. KSM property and Pretium Resources Inc. Valley of the Kings Mine in the Golden Triangle, which are situated along the Sulphurets and Brucejack fault systems that continue into the Treaty Creek property.

The GR2/HC drill program augmented the previous drill holes in the zone and consisted of 17 drill holes totaling 5,401 meters in 2017. The program was designed with a maximum of 50 metre step-outs in the mineralized zone to prepare for a preliminary resource estimate.

The GR2/HC zone appears to be a gold-rich VHMS deposit in which the feeder vein system and the stratabound lenses have been intersected. A later Ag-(Pb-Zn-Sb-Cu) vein system was also found reactivating some of the previous structures in the same area where the HC extension is located. These veins are late in the formation and are hosted in the volcaniclastic sequence or in the younger Jurassic Hazelton sequence, crosscutting (and reactivating) previous HC related feeder vein system and HC stratabound lenses. The RR Ag-base metal vein holes are collared 800m north of the HC zone, following the same structure.

Thirty-six drill holes have been drilled to date in the GR2, covering an area approximately 400m along strike and 450m down dip at 50m space increments that show consistent geology and which demonstrate the distribution and continuity of the feeder vein system, the strata-bound zone, and the late silver-base metal vein system. Historical surface sampling carried out by previous operators to both the north and south of the GR2/HC zone indicates that the main mineralized structure potentially extends 3,000m along strike. The mineralized structure remains open to the north and south beyond the existing drill holes, and down dip.

A location map of the drill plan will be available on the Company's website at www.tudor-gold.com.

Significant drill results are summarized in the tables below (all distance measurements reported in meters).

HC Zone

Hole From To Interval* Au g/t Ag g/t

HC-17-09 79.05 81.05 2 12.21

including 79.05 79.95 0.9 10.5 8.3

including 79.95 80.6 0.65 11.7 15.2

including 80.6 81.05 0.45 16.4 68.5

and 81.05 81.6 0.55 0.399 8.6

and 81.6 82.4 0.8 1.71 5.2

HC-17-11 221.15 230 9.7 4.89

including 222.7 224.5 1.8 10.27

including 221.1 222.15 1.05 3.17 11

222.15 222.7 0.55 0.24 3.7

222.7 223.1 0.4 9.48 6.3

223.1 223.5 0.4 9.14 7.2

223.5 224 0.5 3.48 9.8

224 224.5 0.5 18.6 11

224.5 225 0.5 2.96 7.9

225 225.5 0.5 1.12 6.3

225.5 226.25 0.75 4.16 19.3

226.25 227.15 0.9 8.9 9.4

227.15 227.75 0.6 3.42 5.9

227.75 229.15 1.4 2.23 6.9

229.15 230 0.85 1.6 6.2

230 230.8 0.8 7.27 9.3

230.8 231.9 1.1 0.518 3.9

231.9 233 1.1 2.93 8.9

233 233.9 0.9 1.71 4.7

HC-17-13 306.7 316.1 9.4 4.25

including 306.7 311.35 4.65 5.81

including 306.7 307.5 0.8 4.84 12.9

307.5 308.5 1 6.42 10.9

308.5 309.5 1 1.34 9.6

309.5 310.5 1 11.9 19.4

310.5 311.35 0.85 4.08 10.9

311.35 312.35 1 1.06 10.8

312.35 312.95 0.6 1.55 12.3

312.95 313.45 0.5 3.6 9

313.45 313.8 0.35 4.58 5.2

313.8 314.15 0.35 0.882 4.8

314.15 314.75 0.6 7.65 20.8

314.75 315.2 0.45 1.59 8.4

315.2 315.45 0.25 0.184 5.1

315.45 316.1 0.65 2.91 2.5

HC-17-15 290.7 291.4 0.7 7.86 21.1

and 298.6 300.1 1.5 4.03

including 298.6 299.1 0.5 3

299.1 299.4 0.3 6.58

299.4 300.1 0.7 3.68

HC-17-16 306.9 307.4 0.5 1.28

and 307.4 308.3 0.9 6.77















HC Feeder Veins Hole From To Interval* Au g/t Ag g/t AuEq**(g/t) HC-17-10 274.8 275.6 0.8 6.42 5.136 and 275.6 276.3 0.7 4.05 2.835 HC-17-11 181.35 182.75 1.4 10.44 15.96 including 181.35 182.25 0.9 11.8 31.2 and 182.25 182.75 0.5 7.99 433 HC-17-17 94.95 95.85 0.9 5.7 and 380.6 381.75 1.15 8.17













HC Ag-(Base Metal) Veins Hole From To Interval* Au g/t Ag g/t AuEq** (g/t) HC-17-08 38.2 38.5 0.3 10.7 151 12.62 and 91.55 91.8 0.25 14.5 530 21.25 and 98.2 98.6 0.4 5.18 6.2 and 100.1 100.5 0.4 0.529 4730 60.81 HC-17-09 87.8 88.4 0.6 1.14 1190 16.31 and 143.4 146.25 2.85 1.01 1118.35 15.26 including 143.4 144.05 0.65 0.552 1730 14.69 and 144.05 144.65 0.6 0.082 78 0.65 and 144.65 146.25 1.6 1.54 1260 28.16 HC-17-13 206 207 1 1.27 647.8 9.53 including 206 206.6 0.6 1.2 731 10.52 including 206.6 207 0.4 1.38 523 8.05 and 207 207.55 0.55 0.486 75.8 and 207.55 208.2 0.65 0.381 247 3.53 and 208.2 208.95 0.75 0.182 79 and 208.95 209.5 0.55 0.43 314 4.43 and 216.65 218.85 1.65 5.4 123.56 9.42 including 216.65 217.1 0.45 3.33 132 5.01 including 217.1 217.8 0.7 10.5 298 14.30 including 217.8 218.3 0.5 0.746 7.7 0.84 including 218.3 218.85 0.55 4.84 28.1 5.20 HC-17-16 100 100.95 0.95 1.39 157 3.39 and 205.1 205.5 0.4 0.785 425 6.20 and 221.3 221.5 0.2 0.042 300 3.87 and 275.3 276 0.7 0.492 105 1.83 and 276 277 1 0.498 176 2.74 HC-17-17 222.9 223.85 0.95 2.38 122 3.93 and 228.35 229 0.65 0.672 68.3 1.54 and 299 233.6 4.6 1.09 417.51 6.41 including 229 229.45 0.45 0.58 314 4.58 including 229.45 230.3 0.85 1.12 864 12.13 including 230.3 230.85 0.55 0.602 107 1.97 including 230.85 231.2 0.35 0.637 234 3.62 including 231.2 231.65 0.45 0.891 14.8 1.08 including 231.65 232.4 0.75 3.11 3 3.15 including 232.4 233.6 1.2 0.422 746 9.93













RR Ag-base Metal Veins



Hole From To Interval* Ag g/t



RR-17-03 41.3 42 0.7 119



and 48 48.8 0.8 544



and 57 57.6 0.6 206



and 62 63 1 166



RR-17-04 6 7 1 399



and 7 8 1 339





*True thickness of all above mineralized intervals still to be determined.

**AuEq calculated assuming Au USD$1,275/oz and Ag USD$16/oz.

Walter Storm, President and CEO of Tudor Gold commented as follows: "We are very encouraged by the results from the GR2 Zone and the indication that the strata-bound high grade gold mineralization remains open for further expansion. The HC extension combined with the recent silver and base metal vein event is also promising as the multiple commodities add increasing value to the overall mineralization. The GR2 Zone represents a strategic target for our 2018 exploration plans."

All technical information for Tudor Gold Corp's Treaty Creek Gold Project was obtained and reported under formal quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") procedures and guidelines. Tudor's procedures are designed to meet "Best Practices Guidelines" and National Instrument 43-101 standards of disclosure. QA/QC protocols for drill core sampling and assaying include the insertion and monitoring of appropriate reference materials (certified standards, blanks and duplicates) to validate the accuracy and precision of the assay results.

All drilling samples were collected following industry standard practice. Activation Laboratories Ltd. prepared and assayed the samples at its laboratory in Kamloops, B.C. Gold samples were analyzed by a 30g Fire Assay method, then if Au>10 gpt, were re-analysed by 30g Fire Assay with AAS finish. Ag were analysed by 0.5g Aqua Regia digestion, ICP-OES (along with other elements). Then if Ag>100ppm, were re-analysed by 30g FA with gravimetric finish.

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by the Company's Exploration Manager, Raul Sanabria, M.Sc., EurGeol., P.Geo., who is a "Qualified Person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Tudor Gold

Tudor Gold is a precious and base metals explorer with a focus in British Columbia's Golden Triangle, an area which hosts multiple past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The Company has a 60% interest in both the Electrum and Treaty Creek properties, and a 100% interest in the Mackie, Eskay North, Orion, Fairweather, Delta and the High North properties, all of which are located in the Golden Triangle area.

