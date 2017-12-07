CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/07/17 -- Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) closed its previously announced private placement of 33,456,003 common shares for gross proceeds of approximately CDN$1.5 billion on December 6, 2017.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor will there be any sale of these securities, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

