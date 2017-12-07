AlmavivA plans to expand upon Virtustream Enterprise Cloud Success

Virtustream, the enterprise-class cloud company and a Dell Technologies business, today announced the successful completion of the delivery phase of a hybrid cloud project for AlmavivA, a global technology solutions provider based in Rome.

AlmavivA needed a consumption-based, pay-as-you-go model for customer projects of varying sizes that was both financially and operationally beneficial. Additionally, AlmavivA's customers wanted to test the power of predictive analytics through SAP HANA Business Warehouse (BW), but did not want to over commit to a cloud allocation model that would weigh down their projects with unnecessary costs and administration.

The project was scoped out last year by AlmavivA's CTO, Nunzio Cali, "We considered many different cloud providers when planning for these projects," said Cali. "Ultimately Virtustream's consumption-based billing model, which is driven by Virtustream µVM (Micro-VM) technology afforded us the flexibility we needed to get our analytics projects off the ground. Further, we felt strongly that Virtustream's customer-centric culture was a good match to our own core values."

AlmavivA green lighted three different predictive analytics projects using the VirtustreamEnterprise Cloud and SAP HANA BW. "These projects are focused on developing predictive maintenance insights as well as tracking consumer purchasing habits around the ticketing process for a major railway company," saidSmeraldo Fiorentini, AlmavivA's head of transportation sales.

After successfully completing the delivery phase, the projects are now ready to move into the production phase. Indeed the design and delivery phases have gone so well that Cali and the team at AlmavivA are exploring offering Virtustream's Enterprise Cloud as a part of their solutions offerings for additional clients and markets.

"AlmavivA is a leading systems integrator for large enterprises in Italy, and based on growth trends is expanding globally," said Todd McNabb, SVP, Virtustream. "As enterprises continue to turn to public cloud to increase the flexibility and cost efficiencies of their mission critical applications, CIOs will want to lean on experienced solutions and cloud providers such as AlmavivA and Virtustream who have the practical knowledge required to realise the true benefits of cloud. Virtustream has a nearly a decade of experience providing enterprise-grade cloud services to the world's largest organizations for their mission-critical applications-combining this in partnership with AlmavivA's capabilities provides a compelling solution to the market."

