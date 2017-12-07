Supermicro Expands Enterprise Solutions Portfolio with New Scale-Up SuperServer Certified for SAP HANAÂ

Extending Supermicro's comprehensive portfolio of SAP Certified systems, the new 2U 4-Socket SuperServer running SAP HANA supports faster time to value and helps lower total cost of ownership to customers

SAN JOSE, California, Dec. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Super Micro Computer, Inc.(NASDAQ: SMCI), a global leader in enterprise computing, storage, networking solutions, green computing technology and an SAP global technology partner, today announced that its latest 2U 4-Socket SuperServer (2049U-TR4) supporting the highest performance IntelXeonScalable processors, maximum memory and all-flash SSD storage has been certified for operating the SAP HANAplatform*. SuperServer 2049U-TR4 for SAP HANA supports customers by offering a unique scale-up single node system based on a well-defined hardware specification designed to meet the most demanding performance requirements of SAP HANA in-memory technology.

"Combining our capabilities in delivering high-performance, high-efficiency server technology, innovation, end-to-end green computing solutions to the data center, and cloud computing with the in-memory computing capabilities of SAP HANA, Supermicro SuperServer 2049U-TR4 for SAP HANA offers customers a pre-assembled, pre-installed, pre-configured, standardized and highly optimized solution for mission-critical database and applications running on SAP HANA," said Charles Liang, President and CEO of Supermicro. "The SAP HANA certification is a vital addition to our solution portfolio further enabling Supermicro to provision and service innovative new mission-critical solutions for the most demanding enterprise customer requirements."

Supermicro is collaborating with SAP to bring its rich portfolio of open cloud-scale computing solutions to enterprise customers looking to transition from traditional high-cost proprietary systems to open, cost-optimized, software-defined architectures. To support this collaboration, Supermicro has recently joined the SAP global technology partner program.

SAP HANA combines database, data processing, and application platform capabilities in-memory. The platform provides libraries for predictive, planning, text processing, spatial and business analytics. By providing advanced capabilities, such as predictive text analytics, spatial processing and data virtualization on the same architecture, it further simplifies application development and processing across big-data sources and structures. This makes SAP HANA a highly suitable platform for building and deploying next-generation, real-time applications and analytics.

The new SAP-certified solution complements existing solutions from Supermicro for SAP NetWeavertechnology platform and helps support customers' transition to SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA In fact, Supermicro has certified its complete portfolio of server and storage solutions to support the SAP NetWeavertechnology platform running on Linux. Designed for enterprises that require the highest operational efficiency and maximum performance, all these Supermicro SuperServer solutions are ready for SAP applications based on the NetWeaver technology platform such as SAP ECC, SAP BW and SAP CRM, either as application or database server in a two- or three-tier SAP configuration.

Supermicro plans to continue expanding its portfolio of SAP HANA certified systems including an 8-socket scale-up solution based on the SuperServer 7089P-TR4 and a 4-socket solution based on its SuperBladein the first half of 2018.

For more detailed information on Supermicro's portfolio of SAP-certified solutions, please visit https://www.supermicro.com/solutions/sap/.

