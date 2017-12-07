Global Lamella Clarifier Market Will Reach at a CAGR of 4.1% From 2017 to 2027 Says Future Market Insights

VALLEY COTTAGE, New York, December 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

A lamella clarifier is a type of settler designed to remove particulates from liquids. It is often used in primary water treatment in place of conventional settling tanks. The working principle of a Lamella Clarifier is based on the settling under the gravity, which provides a series of inclined plates to give a large projected surface area with comparatively smaller footprint than other types of clarifiers (circular and rectangular). Lamella Clarifiers find application in various end-use industries such as paper and pulp, food and beverage etc.

Future Market Insights' new report gives a clear overview of the global lamella clarifier market. The report is titled 'Lamella Clarifier Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012 - 2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017 - 2027'. The report depicts the overall performance of the market and individual analysis of the various segments. According to the report, the global market is expected to hold a value of over US$ 420 Mn in 2017, reaching a valuation in excess of US$ 620 Mn by the end of 2027. The global lamella clarifier market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. The report also suggests that there is a strong focus on research and development activities to introduce a new range of lamella clarifiers while maintaining the quality and efficiency of the product.

Global Lamella Clarifier Market: Dynamics

A lot of factors are responsible for influencing the growth of the global lamella clarifier market. One of the major factors contributing to the growth of market is a rapid industrialisation and urbanisation across the globe that have helped the market improve in a lot of ways including technologically. Also the increase in the number of industries all over the world have helped fuel the application of lamella clarifiers, in turn helping the global lamella clarifier market to witness steady growth.

However the market is expected to face certain restraints as the increase in the number of industries is likely to magnify the competition levels in the global market and therefore, may narrow the profit margin of the companies. There is also an increase in demand for used clarifiers, which has limited the demand for new lamella clarifiers and this can restrict the revenue growth of the global lamella clarifier market.

Global Lamella Clarifier Market: Segmental Highlights

To give the research a holistic view, the global lamella clarifier market is segmented on the basis of application and region. On the basis of application the segments include industrial segment and municipal segment. On the basis of region, North America, Latin America, APEJ, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, MEA, Japan are studied in this report.

Here are some key highlights from the analysis of these segments:

Among the application segments, industrial segment is expected to lead the market with a market value of over US$ 260 Mn in 2017. This includes the chemical and fertilizer segment as the maximum contributing sub-segment with a market share of over US$ 52 Mn in 2017.

Among the regions, Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to hold the maximum value in the global market of over US$ 130 Mn in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. However in terms of CAGR, North America dominates the global market with a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

Global Lamella Clarifier Market: Competitive Dynamics

The research report by FMI, also consists of a section on the competitive scenario of the global market, which highlights the complete profiles of the leading companies in the market. Some of the top companies mentioned in the report are Metso Corporation, Westech Engineering Inc., Ion Exchange (India) Ltd, ENEXIO Germany GmbH, Aes Arabia Ltd, Parkson Corporation, Nordic Water Products AB, Jorsun etc.

