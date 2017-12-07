EDM Council Partners with eLearningCurve for Online Education and Certification

NEW YORK, December 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

New Courses to Further Knowledge, Skills and Best Practices for Data Management Professionals

The Enterprise Data Management Council has partnered with data management education provider eLearningCurve to deliver a comprehensive range of online education and accreditation programs for data management professionals.

The partnership provides EDM Council members with immediate access to comprehensive training and certification covering a full range of data management disciplines - including data quality, data governance, master data management, data modelling & metadata management, business intelligence, data integration, data warehousing, business analytics, and data stewardship

In addition, the Council will work closely with eLearningCurve to develop new online courses and certification programs focused on its Data Capability Assessment Model (DCAM) and Financial Industry Business Ontology (FIBO) industry standards.

EDM Council began evaluating on-line education partners in response to growing demand from member firms that wanted easier access to eLearning courses to enhance their staff's knowledge and skill sets. The Council had already run successful in-person training programs in New York and London, but with the growth of its international member base wanted to broaden the reach of those services through an online education platform.

"We carefully evaluated leading providers of online education services and eLearningCurve stood out because of the company's expertise in data management principles and practices. Their focus on certification was another deciding factor, as we both strongly believe participants engage more actively when they are thoroughly accredited on the course material," says John Bottega, EDM Council's interim Managing Director.

"Partnering with a professional body like the EDM Council helps us take the next step in meeting the training and certification needs of the information management industry. By working together to develop new courses and improving access to our existing training and certification programs for EDM Council members, we will help spread vital data management knowledge, skill sets and best practices across the globe," says eLearningCurve founder Arkady Maydanchik.

About EDM Council

The EDM Council is a 501(c)(6) non-profit trade association founded in 2005 to elevate the practice of data management as a business priority with over 200 global member firms and 7000 professionals. The Council is a leading advocate for the development and implementation of data content standards and data management best practices with comprehensive research and education for its global membership. For more information: http://www.edmcouncil.org

About eLearningCurve

eLearningCurve is a provider of comprehensive online education programs from the world's leading experts and educators in various disciplines of information management. Complementing the educational offerings, eLearningCurve also offers robust certification programs in many data management disciplines, and scalable Enterprise solutions for teams and companies. eLearningCurve currently has over 3000 students in 70+ countries around the world.