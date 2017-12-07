Global Bathroom Vanities Market, 2023: Market to Grow with a CAGR of 3.0%

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The report predicts the Global Bathroom vanities market to grow with a CAGR of 3.0% over the period of 2017-2023.
The report on Bathroom vanities market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the Global Bathroom vanities market over the period of 2015 to 2023. Moreover, the report is collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the Global Bathroom vanities market over the period of 2015 - 2023. Further, the Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.
Segments Covered
The Global Bathroom vanities market is segmented on the basis of Material, and Application.
Global Bathroom vanities market by Material
- Glass
- Ceramic
- Stone
- Wood
- Metal
Global Bathroom vanities market by Application
- Residential
- Non-Residential
Global Bathroom vanities market by Regions
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- RoW
Companies Profiled
- Wilsonart International
- Water Creation
- Virtu USA
- Studio Bathe
- MasterBrand Cabinets Inc.
- Masco Cabinetry
- Kohler Company
- JSG Oceana
- Foremost Groups
- Empire Industries Inc
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Executive Summary
3. Global Bathroom vanities market Overview
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Dynamics
3.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.4 Growth Matrix Analysis
3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Global Bathroom vanities market
4. Global Bathroom vanities market by Material 2017 - 2023
4.1 Glass
4.2 Ceramic
4.3 Stone
4.4 Wood
4.5 Metal
5. Global Bathroom vanities market by Application 2017 - 2023
5.1 Residential
5.2 Non-Residential
6. Global Bathroom vanities market by Regions 2017 - 2023
7. Companies Covered
