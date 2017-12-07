Global Bathroom Vanities Market, 2023: Market to Grow with a CAGR of 3.0%

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Bathroom vanities Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report predicts the Global Bathroom vanities market to grow with a CAGR of 3.0% over the period of 2017-2023.

The report on Bathroom vanities market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the Global Bathroom vanities market over the period of 2015 to 2023. Moreover, the report is collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the Global Bathroom vanities market over the period of 2015 - 2023. Further, the Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Segments Covered

The Global Bathroom vanities market is segmented on the basis of Material, and Application.

Global Bathroom vanities market by Material

Glass

Ceramic

Stone

Wood

Metal

Global Bathroom vanities market by Application

Residential

Non-Residential

Global Bathroom vanities market by Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Companies Profiled

Wilsonart International

Water Creation

Virtu USA

Studio Bathe

MasterBrand Cabinets Inc.

Masco Cabinetry

Kohler Company

JSG Oceana

Foremost Groups

Empire Industries Inc

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Bathroom vanities market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4 Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Global Bathroom vanities market



4. Global Bathroom vanities market by Material 2017 - 2023

4.1 Glass

4.2 Ceramic

4.3 Stone

4.4 Wood

4.5 Metal



5. Global Bathroom vanities market by Application 2017 - 2023

5.1 Residential

5.2 Non-Residential



6. Global Bathroom vanities market by Regions 2017 - 2023



7. Companies Covered



